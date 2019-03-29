Opinion: Luck still on Borussia Dortmund's side ahead of 'Klassiker'

Dortmund's crucial victory over Wolfsburg was deserved and returns Lucien Favre's side to the Bundesliga summit ahead of next weekend's Klassiker. But there is a sense that the little things are going Dortmund's way as we enter the home straight of the season.

Dortmund have made a habit of scoring late goals this season. Paco Alcacer's two stoppage-time goals against Wolfsburg were Dortmund's seventh and eighth scored after full time in the league this season. While late wins are a sign that Lucien Favre's side are energetic, fit and willing to work until the very end – all admirable traits and testament to the work of Favre – these kinds of victories are unsustainable in the long term.

The free-kick that led to the first of Alcacer's late goals had left Wolfsburg aggrieved because of the placement of the wall. In season's gone by it was Bayern who would ride their luck to get a vital win. Now the luck is on Dortmund's side, but for how long?

The overall performance level against Wolfsburg wasn't very high and Dortmund were unimaginative for long periods, producing a performance that looked tired even though the Bundesliga is the only competition they remain involved in.

Michael Da Silva

Wolfsburg were well-drilled and frustrated Dortmund. With Marco Reus absent to be present for the birth of his first child, Dortmund lacked cohesion in attack. Wolfsburg seemed to have done everything to secure a point, but Dortmund's refusal to settle for a point saw them through this time.

Simultaneously, Bayern failed to get through a similar assignment. Freiburg's well organized defensive unit proved too impenetrable for Bayern to break down. Dortmund have been there, but as the Wolfsburg game proved, they are coming through these types of tests this season.

Despite seeing their Bundesliga lead cut from nine points to zero by a resurgent Bayern, destiny seems to be on Dortmund's side. While Bayern's collective experience has seen them through tough moments this season – and there have been a few – Dortmund's youthful exuberance has been a breath of fresh air and electrified a title race that few predicted at the start of the season.

While Dortmund are the neutral's choice to win the Bundesliga and end Bayern's Bundesliga monopoly, they can't win like this every week. And with the stage set for the biggest Klassiker in years, Dortmund must show greater assurance and maturity if they're to fulfil their destiny.