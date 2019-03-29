Opinion: Luck still on Borussia Dortmund's side ahead of 'Klassiker'

Dortmund's crucial victory over Wolfsburg was deserved and returns Lucien Favre's side to the Bundesliga summit ahead of next weekend's Klassiker. But there is a sense that the little things are going Dortmund's way as we enter the home straight of the season.
Dortmund have made a habit of scoring late goals this season. Paco Alcacer's two stoppage-time goals against Wolfsburg were Dortmund's seventh and eighth scored after full time in the league this season. While late wins are a sign that Lucien Favre's side are energetic, fit and willing to work until the very end – all admirable traits and testament to the work of Favre – these kinds of victories are unsustainable in the long term.
The free-kick that led to the first of Alcacer's late goals had left Wolfsburg aggrieved because of the placement of the wall. In season's gone by it was Bayern who would ride their luck to get a vital win. Now the luck is on Dortmund's side, but for how long?
The overall performance level against Wolfsburg wasn't very high and Dortmund were unimaginative for long periods, producing a performance that looked tired even though the Bundesliga is the only competition they remain involved in.
Wolfsburg were well-drilled and frustrated Dortmund. With Marco Reus absent to be present for the birth of his first child, Dortmund lacked cohesion in attack. Wolfsburg seemed to have done everything to secure a point, but Dortmund's refusal to settle for a point saw them through this time.
Simultaneously, Bayern failed to get through a similar assignment. Freiburg's well organized defensive unit proved too impenetrable for Bayern to break down. Dortmund have been there, but as the Wolfsburg game proved, they are coming through these types of tests this season.
Despite seeing their Bundesliga lead cut from nine points to zero by a resurgent Bayern, destiny seems to be on Dortmund's side. While Bayern's collective experience has seen them through tough moments this season – and there have been a few – Dortmund's youthful exuberance has been a breath of fresh air and electrified a title race that few predicted at the start of the season.
While Dortmund are the neutral's choice to win the Bundesliga and end Bayern's Bundesliga monopoly, they can't win like this every week. And with the stage set for the biggest Klassiker in years, Dortmund must show greater assurance and maturity if they're to fulfil their destiny.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
RB Leipzig 5-0 Hertha Berlin
Leipzig demolished Hertha Berlin to take firm control of third in the Bundesliga. A career first hat trick from the excellent Yussuf Poulsen put Leipzig on their way. Emil Forsberg scored his first since September and Amadou Haidara got his first ever for the club in a game that Hertha were always chasing. Timo Werner didn't score, but got three assists. RB move five points clear in third.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich were held to a draw in Freiburg as they were usurped at the top of the Bundesliga. Freiburg stunned Bayern by taking an early lead, with Lucas Höler's glancing header beating Sven Ulreich. Bayern leveled when Leon Goretzka's shot was redirected in superb style by Robert Lewandowski, but the champions couldn't break through a stubborn Freiburg and had to settle for a point.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Wolfsburg
Paco Alcacer scored a dramatic injury time double as Borussia Dortmund returned to the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Wolfsburg. Dortmund struggled to break down Bruno Labbadia's well-organized side, but Wolfsburg's resistance was finally broken late on. Alcacer struck a free kick in the 91st minute and finished off a slick counter attack in the 94th to secure the points.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Werder Bremen 3-1 Mainz
Bremen made it three wins in a row with a deserved victory over Mainz. Bremen took the lead after three minutes after a superb long ball by Max Kruse and cool finish by Milot Rashica. Kruse then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing in after Moussa Niakhate failed to clear. Mainz struck back through Robin Quaison, but Kruse stemmed any hopes of a comeback, slotting in after fine work by Rashica.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Fortuna Düsseldorf picked up another big win as Gladbach's patchy form continues. Rouwen Hennings scored an early opener but things got twice as nice for the hosts when a strong run by Benito Raman was finished off by Kevin Stöger. Düsseldorf struck a third inside 16 minutes, punishing Gladbach for more atrocious defending. Denis Zakaria struck in the 83rd minute, but it was merely a consolation.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Nuremberg 3-0 Augsburg
Nuremberg picked up a huge win in their quest for Bundesliga survival and their first in the league since September. Mikael Ishak's close-range opener put them ahead before both sides had goals chalked off after consultation with VAR. Nuremberg's Matheus Pereira secured the points for the hosts with a clinical finish and Eduard Löwen put the icing on the cake with a third in stoppage time.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Hoffenheim 4-1 Leverkusen
Julian Nagelsmann's side reignited their European hopes with a ruthless performance. Ishak Befodil (above) finished off a swift counterattack as the hosts struck first and against the run of play, but Kevin Volland soon leveled for Leverkusen. Peter Bosz's side didn't take their chances though, and Hoffenheim made them pay - Nadiem Amiri, Andrej Kramaric and Belfodil again with the decisive goals.
Bundesliga Matchday 27 roundup
Hannover vs. Schalke
Schalke's unexpected relegation battle looms as they travel to Hanover to play a side just two spots below them in the table. If Huub Stevens can't get a result against one of the most disappointing sides in the league, and if Stuttgart can get something in Frankfurt, then Schalke will be in serious trouble.
