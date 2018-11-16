Denmark: Repentant former gang leader shot dead at his book event

After leaving crime behind, a former leader of the Los Guerreros gang has been killed outside a book event about his life experience. A Danish judge has called the incident "sad and infinitely meaningless."
Danish police on Tuesday said a former leader of the Los Guerreros gang was killed while leaving a launch event for his book "Roots," which details his experiences leaving the criminal organization.
Nedim Yasar was reportedly shot by a lone gunman who managed to flee the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
The 31-year-old gang leader-turned-radio host is said to have left Los Guerreros, which means "warriors" in Spanish, in 2012 after finding out that he was to be a father. Shortly afterward, he joined an exit program and went into hiding.
Read more: Greek universities provide safe haven for drug gangs
'Infinitely meaningless'
Danish justice Soren Pape Poulsen offered his condolences in a statement: "How sad and infinitely meaningless. I met Nedim once. I met a man who with all his heart wanted to create a new life and make a difference for others. My thoughts and compassion go to his friends and family."
Earlier this year, the US State Department labeled Copenhagen a "medium-threat location" and warned that government interests could be targeted.
The State Department's security advisory council cited rising gang violence as a key factor for the designation. The council named Hells Angels and Los Bandidos as two biker gangs operating in the Danish capital, the latter being a key backer for Los Guerreros.
Read more: Spain: Wanted drug boss stars in reggaeton music video
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Yaser was shot leaving a cocktail party to promote his book "Roots" about his experience leading Los Guerreros
ls/msh (Reuters, AP)
A Mexican newspaper has revealed how local businesses face regular shakedowns by criminal gangs who demand weekly protection payments. Once a tourist paradise, Acapulco is now Mexico's most dangerous city. (13.10.2018)
Rap musicians Kollegah and Farid Bang are provoking outrage with their racist and anti-Semitic rhymes — and the controversy only seems to make them stronger. Why does Germany's youth identify with battle rap? (20.04.2018)
A person is abducted every two hours in Mexico. After Syria, it leads the world in kidnappings. DW spoke with families of missing persons about their plight and what they view as a lack of urgency from the government. (30.08.2018)
Gangs and drug dealers are acting with impunity at Greek universities. A controversial law forbids authorities from entering state campuses and the government is refusing to budge. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens. (09.11.2018)