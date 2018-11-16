Denmark: Repentant former gang leader shot dead at his book event

Danish police on Tuesday said a former leader of the Los Guerreros gang was killed while leaving a launch event for his book "Roots," which details his experiences leaving the criminal organization.

Nedim Yasar was reportedly shot by a lone gunman who managed to flee the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 31-year-old gang leader-turned-radio host is said to have left Los Guerreros, which means "warriors" in Spanish, in 2012 after finding out that he was to be a father. Shortly afterward, he joined an exit program and went into hiding.

Yaser had tried to start a new life after leaving his life in organized crime

'Infinitely meaningless'

Danish justice Soren Pape Poulsen offered his condolences in a statement: "How sad and infinitely meaningless. I met Nedim once. I met a man who with all his heart wanted to create a new life and make a difference for others. My thoughts and compassion go to his friends and family."

Earlier this year, the US State Department labeled Copenhagen a "medium-threat location" and warned that government interests could be targeted.

The State Department's security advisory council cited rising gang violence as a key factor for the designation. The council named Hells Angels and Los Bandidos as two biker gangs operating in the Danish capital, the latter being a key backer for Los Guerreros.

Yaser was shot leaving a cocktail party to promote his book "Roots" about his experience leading Los Guerreros

