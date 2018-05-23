 Denmark: Little Mermaid sprayed with ′Free Hong Kong′ graffiti | News | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Denmark: Little Mermaid sprayed with 'Free Hong Kong' graffiti

Unknown vandals scrawled "Free Hong Kong" in red paint on the base of the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen. The statue is one of Denmark's most famous landmarks — and a favorite with Chinese tourists.

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen depicted with pro-Hong Kong graffiti (picture-alliance/Ritzau Scanpix/T. Sjoerup)

Police in Copenhagen were hunting for clues on Monday after unknown suspects sprayed pro-Hong Kong graffiti on the city's famous "The Little Mermaid" statue.

Overnight, the phrase "Free Hong Kong" appeared in red paint on the rock that the bronze mermaid statue sits on. The same phrase was painted in white next to the red text.

Authorities scoured the area for evidence using flashlights and a dog after the vandalism was reported. So far, no suspects have been detained.

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen depicted with pro-Hong Kong graffiti (picture-alliance/Ritzau Scanpix/T. Sjoerup)

The phrase "Free Hong Kong" appears in red and it white on the base of the statue

The 107-year-old sculpture, which sits on a rock at the entrance to the Copenhagen harbor, was created in tribute to the 19th century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Over one million tourists visit the Little Mermaid statue every year and it is particularly beloved by visitors from Asia.

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of pro-democracy protests against Chinese rule.

The statue has been frequently targeted by vandals and activists in the past, some of whom have thrown paint on her, pushed her off her perch and decapitated her twice.

  • The smashed face of a statue seen near the Arc De Triomphe during a Yellow Vest protest in Paris (Imago/S. Kelpa)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Landmark attack

    Graffiti on the façade of the Arc de Triomphe, smashed glass cases inside, a beheaded marble bust of Napoleon and plundered showrooms: During the riots in the wake of the Yellow Vest movement protests in Paris, the iconic Arc De Triomphe has suffered damage amounting to around one million euros. French President Macron responded with strong words: "I will never accept violence."

  • Statue der kleinen Meerjungfrau in Kopenhagen beschmiert (picture-alliance/dpa/Scanpix/I. M. Odgaard)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Besmirching a Danish icon

    When environmental activists drenched Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid in blood red paint, the soiling of the landmark came with a clear message. Written on the shore in front of the monument were the words: "Denmark defend the whales of the Faroe Islands." Placed as a tribute to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen in 1913, the mermaid has often been damaged, with rioters twice decapitating her.

  • A woman removes graffiti from a wall next to a statue of David Bowie (Imago/i Images)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    'Feed the homeless'

    It took just 48 hours for this David Bowie monument to be defaced by activists after its grand unveiling in March, 2018. A slogan was quickly added to the foot of the the UK's first public statue of Bowie that shows the musician as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. "Feed the homeless first," it read. The smear campaign was likely a response to the cost of the monument, including £100,000 crowdfunding.

  • Statue of Immanuel Kant painted in pink (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Nevar)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Patriotic protest

    This statue of Immanuel Kant in the Russian city of Kaliningrad — the philosopher was a resident when it was part of East Prussia — was paint bombed in November, 2018. As the city's airport was to be named after the German philosopher, patriotic vandals also put out leaflets reading: "Banish the name of this enemy German with an Orthodox cross!" Kant is also the namesake of the local university.

  • The grafittied viewing platform of the Cologne Cathedral (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Schoening)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Unholy Walls

    This nearly 160-meter-high cathedral is actually the pride of Cologne. Nevertheless, the landmark has to constantly face vandalism of every kind: Public urination, broken stone work and graffiti on the facades. Indeed, the entrance to of the world's third largest cathedral even had to once withstand the collision of a small car. The annual cost of the damage is estimated at €60,000.

  • @dw_stories, East Side Gallery, Berlin (DW/T. Kakareko)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Shameless public peeing

    Berlin's iconic landmarks are also not immune from vandalism. A 22-year-old was fined €1500 after he urinated on the venerable Holocaust Memorial. Meanwhile, the open-air museum known as the East Side Gallery has also seen its fair share of public peeing, graffiti and general damage to the wearing former wall. Thankfully, a railing will soon protect the monument.

    Author: Paula Rösler


rs/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Seeking the right balance for Hong Kong's future

Hong Kong's special status makes it the freest place in the world to do business. As the economy slows and tensions over democracy protests linger, Hong Kong and Beijing both need "one country, two systems" to work. (08.01.2020)  

Hans Christian Andersen's lesser-known talent: paper cuttings

Best known for his fairy tales such as The Little Mermaid and The Ugly Duckling, the Danish storyteller also created hundreds of paper silhouettes. An exhibition in Bremen shows his remaining visual works. (19.10.2018)  

Iconic little mermaid statue vandalized

The "little mermaid" statue in Copenhagen, the city's most famous monument, was vandalized on Tuesday by animal rights activists outraged over whaling, police said. (30.05.2017)  

China replaces top Hong Kong envoy after months of unrest

China has fired its Hong Kong liaison office chief Wang Zhimin — in Beijing's most significant personnel shakeup since political unrest began in the city. The office handles communications between Hong Kong and Beijing. (04.01.2020)  

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Little Mermaid in Copenhagen and the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin are famed monuments that draw millions of annual visitors. But this has also made them a the target of vandalism. (04.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

US-Konjunktur Exporte

US economy back on top of world competitiveness ranking 23.05.2018

With dynamic growth and access to capital seen as primary factors for jumping three places, the US has regained its status as being on the cutting edge of competitiveness in a ranking by the IMD think tank.

Advertisement