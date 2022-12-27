  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather events
Serbia
Gorillas Lieferdienst
Image: Jochen Tack/picture alliance
BusinessEurope

Quick commerce apps disappear in Europe as funding runs out

Paul Krantz
12 minutes ago

Grocery delivery firms saw amazing growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. But can they keep up the pace as life settles down post-pandemic or will shoppers leave them behind and return to stores to buy things in person?

https://p.dw.com/p/4LMgK

Demand for grocery delivery services boomed during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, allowing new startups to collect massive investments to expand their businesses. Two Berlin-based grocery delivery apps, Gorillas and Flink, both succeeded in attaining unicorn status in 2021, which means they achieved a valuation above a billion dollars.

Meanwhile Getir, a Turkish-based competitor, expanded its business to Germany, France and the Netherlands. Getir also became Turkey's second unicorn, and reached a valuation of €12 billion ($12.7 billion). 

The quick commerce sector, or Q-commerce for short, typically aims for delivery in less than an hour. But soaring inflation throughout 2022 has diminished overall customer demand for quick deliveries. 

Perhaps more significantly for these startups, investors are becoming more cautious with their millions. As investment funds dwindle, and rapid delivery businesses struggle to demonstrate profitability, it seems as though the grocery delivery bubble has finally burst.

A year of acquisitions and slashed valuations

This year has brought widespread consolidation in the grocery delivery sector, with businesses dropping out or being acquired rapidly.

In May 2022, Gorillas laid off roughly half of its headquarter staff, and pulled out of Italy, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands. At that time a spokesperson for Gorillas told DW that the company was focusing on building a profitable business after an initial period of growth.

Getir delivery riders getting ready to go out
Getir is likely after Gorillas' 70 'dark store' delivery warehouses spread across 23 citiesImage: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

In hindsight, that moment may have marked the beginning of the end of the Q-commerce boom. In the same month, Getir also laid off workers, and Flink acquired Cajoo, a French competitor.

At the end of 2022, Getir closed a deal to acquire Gorillas, effectively merging two of Europe's biggest competitors and increasing Getir's dominance in the European market. However, the terms of the deal signify a hefty valuation drop for both companies. 

Consolidation at any cost?

As reported by the Financial Times, at its time of acquisition, Gorillas was valued at $1.2 billion, less than half of the $3.1 billion valuation that it received after its last fundraising round in September 2021.

The high cost of acquiring new customers combined with record-breaking inflation is a challenge not many grocery delivery startups have been able to meet. It appears as though Gorillas burned through $1.3 billion in investment funding rather quickly, and then looked for a buyer before crashing completely.

Getir comes out of the deal with a valuation of $10 billion, which is lower than its value in March despite having now acquired all of Gorillas' business.

Reportedly, Gorillas' investors will receive about $40 million in cash plus equity in Getir's ongoing business. Kagan Sümer, the CEO and founder of Gorillas, is expected to leave the company with a multimillion-dollar payout.

Gorillas did not respond to DW's request for comment.

A spokesperson for Getir said the acquisition "underscores how Getir leads consolidation in this sector." Nazim Salur, the founder of Getir, said in a written statement that: "The superfast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created seven years ago."

Why buy a failing company?

Getir's acquisition of Gorillas was whispered about among employees and people familiar with the businesses weeks before the deal was finalized. Many wondered why Getir would risk buying a company that appeared to be losing money.

It may be that Gorillas' real estate is worth more to Getir than the value of the company itself. Gorillas succeeded in expanding rapidly across Europe through 2021, and in doing so it established a network of delivery warehouses, also sometimes called "dark stores." As of this past May, the company operated 70 of these warehouses in 23 cities.

Starting in 2020, dark stores popped up in every central neighborhood in Berlin and across other major cities in Europe. Immediately these storefronts drew complaints from local residents who resented the noise, the increased traffic of delivery trucks and groups of loitering employees. 

Gorillas delivery staff protest against poor working conditions in Berlin in July 2021
Delivery teams have long complained about poor pay and working conditionsImage: Paul Krantz/DW

In reaction to these complaints, several cities in the Netherlands have already enacted a temporary ban on new dark stores. Similar legislation has been proposed in other European cities. Seeing that establishing new dark stores will likely become more difficult going forward, Getir may have been eager to grab those that Gorillas has already set up.

Precarious working conditions unlikely to improve

Consolidation of the industry isn't necessarily helping delivery riders and warehouse workers who have claimed that speedy grocery businesses create unsafe working conditions and exploit workers.

As of yet, it's unclear what Getir's acquisition of Gorillas means for employees. One former Gorillas delivery rider told DW that many of their colleagues don't feel secure in their current jobs. They added that in the weeks leading up the acquisition, managers were looking for any reason to fire people.

This former Gorillas employee wished to remain anonymous because they are bringing a case against the company for unpaid wages. It's unclear what Getir's acquisition of Gorillas means for the case.

Flink delivery riders on a busy street
One of the three remaining big players in Europe's quick grocery delivery sectorImage: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Who's left to deliver groceries in 2023?

As 2022 comes to an end, only three big players remain in Europe's speedy grocery delivery sector: Getir, Flink and US-based GoPuff. All of them still face the challenge of marketing to a customer base that is increasingly opting for savings over convenience.

However, a couple of smaller startups have managed to collect further investments despite the market's rather grim outlook. 

Norwegian-based Oda, succeeded in raising about $151 million in December, to further expand its operations in Norway, Germany and Finland. Hamburg-based Circus found another €11 million to continue developing its meal-delivery operations. But who will be left to deliver groceries at the end of 2023 is up in the air.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ulrich Geis and Cindy Lindemann

Why a supermarket on wheels is all the rage in rural Germany

Why a supermarket on wheels is all the rage in rural Germany

Two former day care center employees in the German state of Brandenburg have said goodbye to their old jobs and founded a startup that now sees them bringing groceries to remote communities with no stores left.
SocietyFebruary 11, 2022
A deserted shopping street in Cologne

Is it time Germany opened up its stores on Sundays?

Is it time Germany opened up its stores on Sundays?

Many in Germany are familiar with the unseemly clamor to stock up on groceries before Sundays. That’s because here, Sunday is an explicitly noncommercial day. Economists are demanding a more flexible approach.
BusinessApril 15, 2021
A woman uses a self-checkout at a Tesco on April 13, 2020 in London, United Kingdom

Our love-hate relationship with supermarket self-checkouts

Our love-hate relationship with supermarket self-checkouts

A retired British woman has launched a campaign to reverse the trend of cashless, humanless grocery checkouts. The technology may be her enemy, but could it soon come to her rescue?
BusinessMay 24, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A street covered in snow at night as snow continues to fall in Buffalo

US: Biden approves aid for New York after heavy blizzard

Catastrophe5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

Business23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Filipino seafarers (right) applying for jobs at the maritime agency in Manila, Philippines

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

ACHTUNG Sperrfrist 24.12.2022 00 Uhr / Steinmeier Weihnachtsansprache 2022

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

PoliticsDecember 25, 202202:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Trains at Frankfurt Main Station in the morning

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business22 hours ago10 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women soccer fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

ClimateDecember 26, 202201:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage