 Deadly fires break out at overcrowded Greek migrant camp | News | DW | 29.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Deadly fires break out at overcrowded Greek migrant camp

A mother and child have reportedly been killed in a fire at a refugee center on Lesbos, according to Greek media. Police fired tear gas at migrants rioting over the slow response to the blaze.

Migrants and refugees stand next to burning containers at the Moria refugee camp

At least two people have died in a fire that blazed through the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Greek media has reported that a woman and a child were killed in a burning container inside a crowded refugee camp on the eastern Greek island, which lies close to Turkey. The fire spread to six or seven containers. The total number of fatalities is currently unknown. 

Two fires broke out early Sunday evening, one inside the Moria detention center and another at a nearby temporary camp. The cause of the fire is still unconfirmed.  

An airplane was able to extinguish the flames. Police then fired tear gas to control a rioting crowd angered by how long it took to put out the blaze.

Read more: Lesbos: Hellish conditions for refugees in Moria

"The situation is tense," Lesbos Mayor Stratis Kytelis told The Associated Press. "There is information about a dead mother and her child. We haven't been able to confirm that yet."

UNHCR Greece later appeared to confirm the deaths on Twitter.

Dire conditions at Moria camp

About 12,000 migrants, most of them from Afghanistan, are housed in the Moria migrant camp which has a maximum capacity of 3,000 people.

Lesbos was a key gateway into Europe for almost a million migrants in 2015 and still suffers from severe overcrowding as the Greek government continues to grapple with solutions to the refugee influx.

Read more: Greece: Unaccompanied minors face dire conditions

Watch video 01:33

Greece transports refugees to mainland

Tension has recently surged on the Greek islands, with the number of migrants arriving from Turkey rising sharply since last year.

The aid agency Doctors Without Borders warned that Lesbos was "reaching breaking point," saying that some 500 new people were entering the island every week, overstretching health care and other migrant services, while leading some to resort to violence.

There has also been an increase in far-right attacks on migrants in Lesbos.

Read more: Violence flares at Greek island protest over migrants

  • Aerial view of Moria's hotspot

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A view from above

    Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, more than 9,800 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center, one of five so-called hotspots.

  • Two girls in the Moira refugee camp

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Deep wounds

    A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

  • A group of refugees arriving in Lesbos

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A false dawn?

    In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

  • A policeman at the docks in Lesbos supervising a group of refugees

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    The wait begins

    After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

  • A woman in a refugee camp making bread

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Keeping the tradition alive

    An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

  • A young man awaiting medical attention in a clinic

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A soothing hand

    Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

  • A pile of life jackets next to two boats

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Discarded dreams

    A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

  • A group of refugees carrying their belongings

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Monotonous routine

    More than 8,600 people are currently stuck in Moria. Waiting in line has become their main daily activity. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

  • A group of refugees preparing to board a boat

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    From the frying pan into the fire

    A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece.

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)


shs, knp/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Greece: Unaccompanied minors face dire conditions

The recent death of a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor in Moria has once again highlighted the plight of young refugees in Greece. As refugee numbers swell, those minors are becoming increasingly vulnerable. (29.09.2019)  

Lesbos: Hellish conditions for refugees in Moria

The EU-Turkey deal may have reduced the number of people arriving through the Aegean Sea, but conditions for refugees on the Greek islands are going from bad to worse. The camp in Moria is overflowing with refugees. (12.09.2019)  

Violence flares at Greek island protest over migrants

Riot police clashed with protesters at a Lesbos rally against the EU's migration policy. Some groups have warned that the island is "reaching breaking point" with thousands of refugees stranded by the policy. (04.05.2018)  

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

This year, so far, has seen a huge influx of refugees arriving in Lesbos. Conditions in the Moria camp are steadily becoming worse and refugees are often left to their own devices. (11.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greece transports refugees to mainland  

Related content

Minderjährige Flüchtlinge in Griechenland

Greece: Unaccompanied minors face dire conditions 29.09.2019

The recent death of a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor in Moria has once again highlighted the plight of young refugees in Greece. As refugee numbers swell, those minors are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

Aerial view of Moria's hotspot

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits 11.09.2019

This year, so far, has seen a huge influx of refugees arriving in Lesbos. Conditions in the Moria camp are steadily becoming worse and refugees are often left to their own devices.

Die Lage der Flüchtlinge auf Lesbos

Lesbos: Hellish conditions for refugees in Moria 12.09.2019

The EU-Turkey deal may have reduced the number of people arriving through the Aegean Sea, but conditions for refugees on the Greek islands are going from bad to worse. The camp in Moria is overflowing with refugees.

Advertisement