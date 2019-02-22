 Deadly cows prompt law change for hikers in Austria | News | DW | 12.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly cows prompt law change for hikers in Austria

Austria is planning new policies to protect farmers after a woman hiker was killed by cows frightened by her dog. Farmers have been critical of a court decision ordering a farmer to compensate the woman's family.

Curious cow

Hikers roaming Austria's picturesque Alpine pastures will have to follow a "code of conduct," the government said Monday, after a German tourist was trampled to death by cows.

"We will lay out clearly in the code of conduct what is expected of people who use mountain pastures," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a press conference in Vienna.

Read more: German city seizes pug, sells it on eBay

The incident happened in 2014 in Tyrol when cows felt so threatened by a German hiker's dog that they killed the woman. Austrian farmers have been enraged by an Innsbruck court ruling last month ordering the farmer who owned the cattle to pay hundreds of thousands of euros in damages to the 45-year-old woman's family for neglecting to fence in the cows.

"We don't want mountain pastures to be completely fenced off or closed. We therefore have to inform people about the behavior of wild and farm animals," Sustainability and Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger said.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Lüneburger Heide

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Lilac bloom

    The Lüneburg Heath in northern Germany transforms into a lilac wonderland when the heather blooms in late summer each year. The unique landscape is maintained thanks to a special local breed of moorland sheep (known as Heidschnucken) which graze there. They inspired the name of a popular 223-kilometer route connecting the north and south heathlands between Hamburg and Celle: Heidschnuckenweg.

  • Marterl mit Wein

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Wine on the Rhine

    The narrow, yet picturesque Rhine River Valley combines nature, history and stunning views. The 320-kilometer Rheinsteig trail follows Germany's longest river between Bonn and Wiesbaden, leading walkers past palaces, castles, monuments, forests, and vineyards. The route can be challenging - there's even a via ferrata to help hikers traverse the steep banks of the Middle Rhine Valley.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland Sächsische Schweiz Bastei

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Painter's Way

    In the 18th century, places of natural beauty saw an unprecedented boom in tourism. Bizarre rock formations, like in Saxon Switzerland south of Dresden, were suddenly seen as wild and romantic. Since then, a trail called Malerweg (Painter's Way) has guided visitors through the rocky scenery. The path was restored in 2006 with help from historical guidebooks.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Jakobsweg

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    El Camino de Santiago

    Many European pilgrimage routes dating back to the Middle Ages have led to the shrine of Apostle St. James in Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The scallop shell is a symbol of these roads. In Germany, there are 30 paths to Santiago, as well as an ecumenical pilgrimage route. This trail follows the Via Regia - the oldest and longest road linking eastern and western Europe, from Görlitz to Vacha.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Burg Alt-Dahn

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Castles galore

    Some German trails have received a premium rating by the German Hiking Association, according to strict criteria. There are 25 of these paths in the Palatinate Forest in south-western Germany. The German-French Burgenweg, connecting the Palatinate and Alsace regions, is one of them.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Brocken im Harz

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Goethe's path

    The rugged, hilly landscape of the Harz region in northern Germany is popular among walkers. A trip up to the legendary Brocken, with its spectacular panoramic views, is a must. At 1,141 meters it's the highest peak in the Harz. Long before mass tourism came to the region, the poet Goethe made the ambitious climb to the top. Today the historical Brocken railway gives visitors an easier option.

  • Wanderweg Rennsteig

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Back in time

    The Rennsteig is a historical ridge walk that extends 170 kilometers through the Thuringian Forest in central Germany, from Eisenach to Blackenstein. It was first mentioned in the 13th century, and was opened up to tourists in the 19th century. The road was only partly accessible during the Cold War when Germany was divided. The route was named a cultural monument in 1999.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Naturschutzgebiet Grünes Band

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Germany divided

    The Iron Curtain divided Europe for almost 40 years, splitting Germany into East and West. It's now possible for hikers to follow the former 1,393-kilometer border that divided Germany. Littered with memorials, the remains of border fortifications, signposts, and watchtowers, the Green Belt is a monument in itself, and confronts hikers with a unique view of German history.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Allgäu

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Transversing Europe

    The Allgäu Alps in southern Germany are a classic hiking destination. They include part of the E5 European long distance path - a 3,200-kilometer (1,988-mile) track from Brittany in France through Switzerland, Austria and Germany, and over the Alps to Verona in Italy. Since 1969, around 12 long-distance trails crossing through various countries have been set up as a sign of cooperation.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Wattwanderung

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Mudflat hiking

    For just a few hours of low tide each day, the ocean off Germany's North Sea coast offers a glimpse into the otherwise hidden life ín the silt and mud. There aren't any paths here. Instead, mudflat guides show walkers how to make their way safely through the wet terrain. The Wadden Sea off Germany's North Sea coast was added UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2009.

    Author: Anne Termèche (nm)


Mother cows sometimes feel they need to defend their calves against dogs.

Hikers are advised to release their dogs from a leash when cows charge. In the German woman's case she had the dog leash tied to her waist.

Kurz did not specify what measures the government would take, but said it would involve telling hikers how to handle dogs.

"We expect that if people stick to this code of conduct, there will be no incidents. If someone does not stick to the code of conduct, then they will lose the chance to claim damages," Kurz said.

Watch video 02:36

Alpine animals in Winter

cw/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How Wanderlust became a typically German concept

Artists may not have invented hiking but during the Romantic Era, nature played a large role in their art. A show at Berlin's Old National Gallery looks at how wanderlust inspired artists like Caspar David Friedrich. (09.05.2018)  

Hiking in Germany: Wandering as a national pastime

Germans combine hiking with history, culture, ecology, food and drink. On the national Day of Hiking DW takes a look at a pastime nearly two-thirds of Germans regularly enjoy. (15.05.2018)  

German city seizes pug, sells it on eBay

The city of Ahlen seized a pug from a family as a way to settle the family's debt. But the pug's new owner is now suing the city, accusing it of giving a fraudulent description of the dog in the ad. (28.02.2019)  

Austria: Farmer liable for hiker trampled to death by cow

Farmers warn that the verdict could set a dangerous precedent that could threaten Austria's vital tourism industry. Many of the country's hiking trails cross paths with cow pastures. (22.02.2019)  

Germany's 10 best hiking trails

There are around 200,000 kilometers of hiking trails in Germany. Whether they follow a river, pass through flowering fields or scale steep peaks - there's something for every hiker in DW's list of top 10 walks. (08.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Alpine animals in Winter  

Related content

Kuh liegt zufrieden auf Blumenwiese bei Sunnalm in Tirol, Österreich

Austria: Farmer liable for hiker trampled to death by cow 22.02.2019

Farmers warn that the verdict could set a dangerous precedent that could threaten Austria's vital tourism industry. Many of the country's hiking trails cross paths with cow pastures.

Deutschland | Luftwaffenübung Elite 2010

Germany plans military spending hike, but is it enough to appease NATO? 06.02.2019

The German government has presented its military budget report to NATO. A spending hike is planned, but economic concerns and political uncertainty may leave allies questioning Germany's commitment to the alliance.

Emden - Audi Fahrzeuge im Hafen von Emden

EU ministers debate US tariffs threat response 22.02.2019

EU ministers are meeting in Bucharest to hand the European commission a negotiating mandate to rebuff threatened US tariff hikes on cars imported from Europe. Berlin says the issue has reached a "critical" phase.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  