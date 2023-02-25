  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada holds the Europa League trophy, surrounded by his teammates
Daichi Kamada played a key role in Frankfurt's Europa League triumphImage: Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/picture alliance
SportsGermany

Daichi Kamada: too big for Eintracht Frankfurt?

Andreas Sten-Ziemons
27 minutes ago

Eintracht Frankfurt's Japanese international Daichi Kamada has been one of the Bundesliga's top performers in recent years. Now, at the end of the season, he is set to make the next step: to Borussia Dortmund.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NzH7

Daichi Kamada endured a thankless afternoon in Leipzig. 

The Japanese midfielder worked hard as always, providing options in dangerous areas and tracking back to support the defense. He even set up his team's only goal of the game with a neat pass to Djibril Sow, but it wasn't enough to prevent Eintracht Frankfurt slipping to a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig.

But now, after 163 games and 37 goals for the Eagles, Kamada's time in Frankfurt is drawing to an end, with the local Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reporting that the 27-year-old is set to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, where he has reportedly agreed a five-year deal worth €5.5-6m a year - more than double his current salary.

From zero to hero

It seems a long time ago now that former Frankfurt head coach Adi Hütter kicked Kamada out of his squad and sent him to train in a separate group, before sending him out on loan to Belgian side St. Truiden in August 2018. But it was in Belgium that Kamada rediscovered the form that saw him called up to the Japanese national team, for whom he's since become a key pillar.

Upon his return to Frankfurt, Hütter also finally recognized the value of the midfield all-rounder. Suddenly, he was full of praise, saying: "Daichi is a creative player who can make the difference with his genius."

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daici Kamada in action against RB Leipzig
Daichi Kamada was as impressive as ever against RB Leipzig, but couldn't prevent Frankfurt losingImage: Michael Taeger/Jan Huebner/IMAGO

Nevertheless, Kamada's style of play didn't always convince the notoriously demanding and enthusiastic Eintracht fans, who too often considered him uninvolved, lethargic and hesistant in the tackle.

"I know that I'm not necessarily their favorite player," Kamada himself told local broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk in December 2021. "I know that my style of play is seen critically. But, with all due respect, what the the coach and my teammates say is more important. As long as they're satisfied with me, I'm happy."

'Mr. Europa League'

In the Europa League at least, Kamada's colleagues had no cause for complaints as he netted five times en route to the 2022 final in Seville, where he also scored in the penalty shootout, in which Frankfurt gloriously beat Rangers.

Kamada's performances on the European stage didn't go unnoticed. In 2019, Italian side Genoa expressed interest but Hütter vetoed a move to Serie A. Last summer, Kamada had reportedly agreed personal terms with Portuguese giants Benfica, only for Hütter successor, Oliver Glasner, to prevent a move.

The €20m offered by Benfica wasn't considered worth it to lose such a key offensive cog - but Frankfurt can't compete with the full packet being offered to Kamada by Dortmund, including a €12m signing-on-fee.

The Black and Yellows, of course, have already had a good experience with attacking midfielders from the Land of the Rising Sun. From 2010 to 2012, and then again from 2014 to 2019 after a two-year spell with Manchester United, Shinji Kagawa made 216 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 60 goals and setting up 55 more.

They're big footsteps for his compatriot to follow in, but Kamada has proven that he's ready to make the next step.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.dw.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers peer out from a tank in theTransnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019

What does Moscow want with Moldova?

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Red, black and green ballot boxes marked "Presidential," "Senatorial" and "House of Representative"

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Film55 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage