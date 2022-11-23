  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Germany players walk away after conceding a goal
Germany wasted chances and paid the price as Japan turned it aroundImage: Ulmer/Teamfoto/IMAGO
SoccerGermany

Germany lose to Japan in their first World Cup match

Matt Pearson
35 minutes ago

Germany’s World Cup got off to a sorry start, as the 2014 winners lost to Japan in a major shock. Hansi Flick’s side took a first half lead, but two goals from substitutes turned it around for the underdogs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JxZv

Germany tasted defeat in their World Cup opener for the second tournament in a row, as Japan's substitutes completed a sensational turnaround after Ilkay Gündogan's first half penalty.

Hansi Flick's side covered their mouths in the prematch team photo, in protest at FIFA's stance on ‘One Love' armbands but their football did not do the talking for them.

After Japan had an early strike disallowed for offside, Gündogan put the 2014 winners ahead from the  spot, following a clumsy challenge from Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda on David Raum.

While Germany had marginally the better of the opening half, both sides were sloppy in possession at times. Hansi Flick's side asserted a greater measure of dominance after the break, with Jamal Musiala coming increasingly to the fore. The Bayern Munich man skied a great chance after some sensational footwork before Serge Gnabry forced a strong double save from Gonda.

Germany were indebted to a brilliant reaction save from captain Manuel Neuer in the 75th minute but soon after, Neuer could only parry Takumi Minamino's shot in to the path of Ritsu Doan. The Freiburg forward had come on as a substitute only moments earlier, and slammed joyously home. 

Another substitute, Takuma Asano, completed the comeback in the 83rd minute with a fine solo effort that took advantage of some questionable Germany defending.

Flick threw on Niclas Füllkrug and Mario Götze in a bid to change the momentum but his side couldn't find the breakthrough. They have it all to do in their remaining games, against Spain on Sunday and Costa Rica on Thursday.

More to follow...

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU lawmakers name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terrorism

Politics3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Politics2 hours ago01:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe4 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Family homes in a neighborhood

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts15 hours ago10:55 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A burnt truck in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage