Germany players make World Cup human rights protest

While the One Love campaign was dropped under threat of sanctions from world governing body FIFA, the German men’s national team still found a way to send their message at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With FIFA president Gianni Infantino in attendance at the Khalifa International Stadium for their opening group game against Japan, Hansi Flick's charges produced a photo for the ages, one that came with a clear message regarding the One Love debacle.

"We wanted to use our captain's armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard," read a statement released by the German FA on Twitter.

"It wasn't about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn't the case. That's why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

