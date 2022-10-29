  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
Anti-government protest in Prague
Police said the number of attendees was in the low "tens of thousands"Image: Ondrej Deml/CTK Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsCzech Republic

Thousands rally in Prague against pro-Western government

1 hour ago

Protesters have called for the Czech government to resign amid rising prices. Many side with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and antagonism towards NATO.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ip4o

Thousands of people took to the streets in the Czech capital on Friday to protest high prices, for which they blame the center-right government's focus on supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The organizers of the "Czech Republic first" protest — a nod to former US President Donald Trump's nationalist slogan — are a mixture of various, mostly far-right, fringe groups with pro-Kremlin and anti-vaccine tendencies.

The demonstration took place in Prague's Wenceslas Square and coincided with the October 28 national holiday marking the formation of Czechoslovakia in 1918.

Enemies everywhere but Moscow

Protesters called on Prime Minister Piatr Fiala and his coalition government to resign.

Those present railed against Ukraine, the EU, NATO, the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO), but came out in defense of Russia's war of aggression.

"Russia's not our enemy, the government of warmongers is the enemy,'' one speaker said.

Anti-government protesters in Prague
Some protesters want the Czech government to bypass EU sanctions and go back to directly buying Russian gasImage: Bundas Engler/REUTERS

"The government we have is the worst in the history of the Czech Republic and I'm not the only one who thinks so," protester Eva Frantova told AFP news agency.

Another, smaller, rally also took place in the country's second-largest city, Brno, but police said the overall number of participants was lower than the 70,000 that were counted at a similar demonstration in early September.

Czech support for Ukraine

Prague, which is currently holding the rotating EU presidency, has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in Europe.

It has sent heavy weaponry and given visas to some 450,000 Ukrainian refugees, granting them access to social services such as health care and financial help.

Fiala and several of his ministers are planning on traveling to Kyiv on Monday.

But the country, like many others, is battling soaring inflation — which reached 18% in September in comparison to the previous year.

"We know who's our friend and who's bleeding for our freedom," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan tweeted in response to the protest. "And we also know who's our enemy."

ab/wd (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A profile image of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

Technology6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Soldiers with guns on their shoulders, with a Somali and Turkish flag in the background

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida stands at microphones wearing glasses

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Society15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Bundespräsident Steinmeier | Rede an die Nation

German president warns nation of difficult times ahead

German president warns nation of difficult times ahead

Society14 hours ago00:59 min
More from Germany

Europe

Three tied plastic bags filled with smoke detectors, bearing the yellow radiation warning logo and the word "RADIOAKTIVNO"

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Equality12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Dollar

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

BusinessOctober 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have fought a bitter campaign.

Final campaigning in Brazil's bitter presidential race

Final campaigning in Brazil's bitter presidential race

Politics17 hours ago02:12 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage