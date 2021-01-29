Czech Republic eyes expansion in nuclear energy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Czech Republic plans a massive expansion of nuclear energy in order to ensure its energy security by 2036.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate change and a European summit: The Czech Republic has a lot on its plate for its turn leading the Council of the European Union.
As Germany moves to wean itself off Russian energy, politicians are debating a pause to the country's planned nuclear phaseout. Experts warn, however, that it may not be so easy.
At least 18 people were killed in Russian missile strikes in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said. DW has the latest.
NATO can protect its eastern European members against a Russian attack — but not against their own internal problems. And these are an increasing threat, warns DW's Romania correspondent, Sabina Fati.
