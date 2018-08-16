 Cyprus extradites Egyptian airline hijacker | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Cyprus extradites Egyptian airline hijacker

Cyprus has extradited to Cairo an Egyptian who hijacked an airliner in 2016 and said he sought asylum to highlight Egypt's "fascist regime." Last year, the European Court of Human Rights delayed his handover.

Seif Eddin Mustafa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjas)

Cyprus' justice ministry said Sunday Seif Eddin Mustafa had been flown back to Egypt, asserting that the 61-year-old had fired his lawyer and dropped his legal battle to avoid extradition.

Egyptian authorities had "given assurances that Mostafa would face legal procedures that comply with international standards," the ministry said.

Read more: Amnesty award for Egyptian anti-torture center

Egyptian authorities aid Mustafa had been handed over to an Egyptian Interpol team in Nicosia late on Saturday.

ECHR delayed extradition

Cyprus' migrant support group KISA, giving his full name as Seif Eldin Mostafa Mohamed Emam, said he had decided to face prosecution in Egypt, despite fears of torture, because of insufferable "isolation" practices in Nicosia's central prison.

Last year, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) delayed extradition, demanding that Cypriot appeal judges first examine Mustafa's complaint that if extradited he would be "exposed to the real risk of death or torture" in Egypt  — in breach of European and UN conventions.

Commandeered flight

In March 2016, Mustafa had commandeered a domestic Egypt Air flight from Alexandra-to-Cairo with 72 passengers and crew on board, using a fake suicide belt.

On landing in Larnaca, Cyprus, negotiations led to the gradual release of all occupants and Mustafa's surrender.

Zypern EgyptAir A320 in Larnaca (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/K. Christodoulou)

March 2016: Air Egypt Flight 181 was hijacked to Larnaca, Cyprus

He subsequently told Cypriot judges that he was a liberal who was trying to tell the world about what he called the "fascist regime" of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

The Egyptian people were subjected to "abductions, disappearance, illegal detention and extrajudicial killings," Mustafa said.

Cyprus rejected asylum bid

Weeks after the hijacking, Cyprus rejected his asylum bid and began proceedings to return him under an Egyptian request submitted via a bilateral extradition agreement between Nicosia and Cairo, which also have burgeoning economic links.

Read more: Egypt summons ambassadors

Cyprus's Asylum Service had already decided his hijacking had excluded him international refugee protection.

Attributed to Mostafa was a reported demand that he wanted Egypt to release 63 female dissidents held in Egyptian jails and that he wanted to renew contact with his Cypriot ex-wife – a claim he later denied.

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Egypt's Nadeem Center for torture victims persists against odds

Amnesty has recognized the Nadeem Center's work in treating victims of torture and documenting abuse by the security forces with its 2018 human rights award. DW's Ruth Michaelson spoke with one of the founders. (16.04.2018)  

Egypt summons Germany's ambassador over 'unacceptable' statement

Germany, along with four other Western nations, has slammed Egypt for the "ongoing detention" of a prominent human rights lawyer. Ibrahim Metwally was detained en route to a conference on forced disappearances. (05.11.2017)  

Hijacked EgyptAir passenger airplane lands in Cyprus

A man has hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight, and rerouted it to land at Larnaca airport. Cyprus' president said the incident was not related to "terrorism" after most of the passengers were released. (29.03.2016)  

Egypt court sentences 75 to death over 2013 sit-in

Muslim Brotherhood members were among those on trial for their roles in an anti-government sit-in five years ago. The convicted are supporters of the former Islamist president, Mohamed Morsi. (28.07.2018)  

Egyptian singer jailed for insulting the Nile

An Egyptian pop singer has been sentenced to prison for suggesting that drinking from the Nile leads to a parasitic illness. It's the latest case against artists in the country. (27.02.2018)  

Cyprus, Egypt to build gas pipeline

Cyprus and Egypt have announced they're aiming to build a natural gas pipeline between the two Mediterranean countries. Talks on the project will be sped up, but the pipeline will not be operational before 2020. (31.08.2016)  

WWW links

Case documentation - European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

ECHR ruling on Seif Eddin Mustafa appeal case

KISA - Movement for Equality, Support, Anti-Racism, Cyprus

'Shameful day,' says KISA

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

In 1968, Warsaw Pact troops suppressed the Prague Spring

Hunger-striking Russian activist Sergei Udaltsov hospitalized

Genoa bridge collapse search operation ends, death toll rises

Suspect in UK Parliament crash charged with attempted murder