Egypt court sentences 75 to death over 2013 sit-in

An Egyptian court sentenced scores of government protesters to death on Saturday for participating in an anti-government sit-in in 2013.

Members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood were among those convicted. The ruling by the Cairo Criminal Court will automatically be referred to Egypt's top theological authority, the Grand Mufti. Although he has the power to reverse a court's ruling he typically affirms them.

The sprawling prosecution involves a total of 739 defendants, including the Muslim Brotherhood's Supreme Guide, Mohammed Badie. Another suspect is photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, more popularly known as Shawkan.

He has been in prison since August 2013, when he was arrested while covering the sit-in. He did not receive a death sentence.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization awarded Shawkan the World Press Freedom Prize in April despite warnings from the Egyptian government.

Overall, defendants faced a variety of charges, including murder, holding an armed gathering, illegal possession of weapons and damaging public property.

The sit-in was organized by supporters of the former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi. His divisive rule prompted a military coup in July 2013, little more than a year after winning elections, led by then-general-now President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Security forces violently broke-up the sit-in on August 14, 2013, which resulted in more than 600 deaths. Months later, Egypt declared the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist organization" and began rounding-up members and supporters. Many were slapped with charges relating to terrorism and put in prison.

International human rights groups have slammed the mass trial. Amnesty International called it a "grotesque parody of justice" and said the government should drop all charges against those arrested for protesting peacefully.

bik/kms (AP, dpa)