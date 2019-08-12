 Cut-off Kashmir resorts to primitive communication methods | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 12.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Cut-off Kashmir resorts to primitive communication methods

People in India-administered Kashmir are being forced to communicate with notes and human couriers after New Delhi cut the region off from the rest of the world by shutting down internet and telephone services.

People walk past Indian security forces after prayers in Jammu, India

Barricades manned by police and paramilitary officers dot roads across India-administered Kashmir, discouraging residents from going out even for medical reasons. In Srinagar, the capital of the region, spools of concertina wires have been placed next to most roads. 

These measures have been taken by the Indian government in an attempt to keep protesters off the streets after New Delhi removed Indian-administered Kashmir's semi-autonomous status, and placed the region under its direct control. 

Use of mobile phones and internet has increased in recent years in Kashmir. During previous security crises, electronic modes of communication were cut off by authorities, and the communication bans were isolated to districts.

However, the current shutdown is on a different scale. Even fixed-line phones have been blocked, and residents are now struggling to get and pass on information. They are anxious about the well-being of the friends and loved ones, many of whom live outside the region.

Read more: Kashmir lockdown - an uneasy calm prevails

PM Narendra Modi has defended abolishing Kashmir's special status

India's PM Narendra Modi has defended abolishing Kashmir's special status

Handwritten notes

Cut off from the world, some people are reverting to old techniques of passing notes and human couriers. A 50-year-old Srinagar resident told DW that he had received a handwritten note from his daughter, who works in New Delhi, through a human courier. The note was brief: "I am doing fine. Do not worry about me. Take care at home," it said.

Another person left a word of mouth message with a traveler heading in the direction of his home, but remained unsure whether it had arrived.

"My family lives in Shopian [a volatile district on the southern edge of Kashmir valley]. A friend was going home, so I told him to inform my family that I am safe. I don't know whether he has been able to meet them," he said.

People are slowly beginning to get frustrated by the lack of news from friends and family. "If they were planning to starve people to death like this, why did not they just kill all the people here and grab the land," said Shakeel Ahmad, an ambulance driver at the region's main tertiary care hospital, referring to the Indian government.

"For the last 30 years, the world believed that there was terrorism and believed all the narratives that India built. It was all a lie. Is the world blind, now that people are starving? Where are the human rights groups? Where is the UN? We have lost faith in all of them," he added.

Watch video 03:07

Delhi: Hundreds rally against India's Kashmir policy

Even hospitals are cut off

Ambulance drivers in Srinagar said they were making fewer trips to ferry patients, as few had called due to the shutdown. "If something happens, people cannot inform hospitals. This is a difficult time for everyone," Shabir Ahmad, an ambulance driver for the Department of Health Services in Kashmir, told DW.

Patients were scarce at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital as well. The hospital treats trauma and emergency patients from across the Kashmir valley but it has hardly seen any visitors in the last days.

"Usually, there would be patients on every bed, but now there are just 10-15 patients in a ward with 40 beds," Hilal Ahmad, a helper at the hospital, told DW.

Read more: Kashmir: Security concerns to limit economic gains from loss of special status

Another resident, 35-year-old Muhammad Shakir, said he had no idea that his uncle had been hurt in an accident. He heard about the incident three days later from another family member.

"It is really heartbreaking that it took me three days to know that my uncle was injured and underwent surgery, and I did not know," he said. "If a father dies today, a son will not come to know." 

Several patients who had been discharged after treatment waited on the pavement outside the emergency ward with no means of going back home. Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Kupwara, at the India-Pakistan border, was stranded at the hospital with his wife, who had just delivered a baby girl.

"We do not have anyone else here with us and our family back home has no information about what happened. We are not even able to go back and inform them," he said.

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Journalists live in fear

The blockade has particularly hit journalists, who are unable to file stories. News outlets have been unable to source information from any part of the region. "When they hear the word 'journalist,' they [security forces manning barricades] get rash. They want to beat you," a reporter working with an Indian newspaper, told DW.

"We have stopped going out. We fear for our lives. I was told by [security] forces on the road that journalists were not allowed to move. This country cannot call itself a democracy," he added.

Read more: Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

A photographer with an international news agency told DW that he went to shoot footage in Srinagar but was told by the forces to go back before his camera was broken. "There is a lot of hostility towards the media now," he said. "This is the murder of media. We have been stopped from telling the story of people."

A foreign journalist, who had arrived in Kashmir a week ago after receiving permission from India's Foreign Ministry, told DW that police arrived at her hotel in the capital city of Srinagar and told her to leave as soon as possible.

"I was scheduled to stay but they insisted I leave immediately and I was forced to book my ticket and leave on Sunday morning," she said.

Once a tourist hotspot, Kashmir has suffered the effects of terrorism

Once a tourist hotspot, Kashmir has suffered the effects of terrorism

No relaxation in sight 

Meanwhile. most Kashmiris are observing the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Adha amid a security lockdown and lack of connection with others.

Speaking to DW on condition of anonymity, an official in Kashmir's administration said that his colleagues were "closely monitoring the situation and had yet to decide when the communication will be restored."

The official added that there was an increased likelihood of phone lines being restored, but without prior announcement about when it would be done.

Kashmir has been in a state of lockdown since the beginning of last week,when the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to abolish Article 370 of the Indian constitution that gave Kashmir, a former kingdom, autonomy over its affairs and a separate constitution.

The Indian government also abolished Article 35A, which differentiated between ethnic Kashmiris and people who settled from elsewhere in India and was aimed at preserving the region's culture and demography. The law prevented settlers from buying property, contesting in elections and availing facilities in educational institutions.

Advocates of the two laws have said that abolishing them could expose the valley to unwanted changes, including damaging its fragile ecology, allowing businessmen from outside the area to invest and expand and creating conflict with indigenous communities.

Watch video 01:53

Will Kashmir crisis delay an Afghan peace deal?

DW recommends

India abolishes Kashmir's autonomous status

The region, which has seen tensions rise in recent days, is set to lose its special status under new government measures. Kashmir has been claimed by both India and Pakistan since partition in 1947. (05.08.2019)  

Kashmir lockdown — an uneasy calm prevails

India-administered Kashmir has remained cut off from the outside world ever since New Delhi decided to end the region's autonomy and imposed a near-total communications blackout. DW managed to speak to some Kashmiris. (09.08.2019)  

India stripped Kashmir of autonomy to end separatism, Modi says

India's prime minister says he hopes to end separatism and remove terrorists by stripping Kashmir of autonomy. Meanwhile, a Pakistani minister has warned of global consequences in the event of war. (08.08.2019)  

Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

The dispute over Kashmir has poisoned relations between India and Pakistan since the two became independent countries in 1947. Here's an overview of how tensions have grown more dangerous over the past seven decades. (07.08.2019)  

Kashmir: Security concerns to limit economic gains from loss of special status

India's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status is expected to boost investments in the disputed region. But a volatile security situation and local hostility are likely to keep potential investors at bay. (08.08.2019)  

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir, a volatile Himalayan region that has been experiencing an armed insurgency for nearly three decades. Many Kashmiris are now fed up with both Islamabad and New Delhi. (27.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Will Kashmir crisis delay an Afghan peace deal?  

Delhi: Hundreds rally against India's Kashmir policy  

Advertisement