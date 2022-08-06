 Cuba’s Fading Revolution | Highlights | DW | 15.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Cuba’s Fading Revolution

In Cuba, the socialist project begun by revolutionary hero and former president Fidel Castro is teetering on the verge of failure.

Dokumentation Kuba - Die verblassende Revolution

The nation is sinking deeper into crisis, with many people’s daily lives marred by shortages of food, medicine and electricity.

Dokumentation Kuba - Die verblassende Revolution


Cuba has been subject to sanctions for decades. Despite recent attempts at reform, the country is increasingly isolated and economically dependent. A currency reform enacted in 2021 is also causing major problems, with inflation soaring and prices skyrocketing.

Dokumentation Kuba - Die verblassende Revolution



Food is scarce, and lines in front of the few state-run stores are getting longer and longer. Poverty is on the rise. Even the famous ingenuity of the Cuban people is reaching its limits as they try to cope with the day-to-day effects of the crisis.
 

Dokumentation Kuba - Die verblassende Revolution



Images of bygone revolutionaries are fading in the streets the capital, Havana, and all over the island. Official voices continue to broadcast the state’s ideology, but ordinary people are losing hope that things will improve.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 22.10.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 22.10.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 23.10.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Related content

Firefighters are seen near an oil tank on fire in Matanzas, Cuba, on August 6, 2022. - The fire caused by lightning on Friday in a fuel depot in Matanzas, in western Cuba, spread to a second tank at dawn this Saturday and caused 49 injuries, official sources reported. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)

Cuba: Fire, explosions at fuel depot leave one dead, dozens injured 06.08.2022

Cuban firefighters are trying to quell an out-of-control blaze at an oil storage tank that was sparked by an overnight lightning strike. The accident comes as the island struggles with fuel shortages and daily blackouts.

Men hang Cuban flags over the windows of opposition activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera's home in an attempt to stop him from communicating with the outside, as he holds a flower from a window, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Epinosa)

After 15N, Cuba's government intensifies protest response 16.11.2021

The Cuban government has been clamping down on journalists and members of the opposition in an effort to prevent a resurgence of July's nationwide protests.

People react during protests against and in support of the government, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Havana, Cuba July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

UN rights boss calls on Cuba to release protesters 16.07.2021

Michelle Bachelet, the UN's top human rights official, urged Havana to free those who had been detained during anti-government demonstrations. Cuba initially blamed the protests on social media and the United States.

Advertisement