Cuba’s Fading Revolution

The nation is sinking deeper into crisis, with many people’s daily lives marred by shortages of food, medicine and electricity.



Cuba has been subject to sanctions for decades. Despite recent attempts at reform, the country is increasingly isolated and economically dependent. A currency reform enacted in 2021 is also causing major problems, with inflation soaring and prices skyrocketing.





Food is scarce, and lines in front of the few state-run stores are getting longer and longer. Poverty is on the rise. Even the famous ingenuity of the Cuban people is reaching its limits as they try to cope with the day-to-day effects of the crisis.







Images of bygone revolutionaries are fading in the streets the capital, Havana, and all over the island. Official voices continue to broadcast the state’s ideology, but ordinary people are losing hope that things will improve.







