Teenage Mothers in Brazil

28 minutes ago

Still a teen but already a mom to several kids: Every year in Brazil, almost 500,000 girls under 20 give birth – more than in most other countries.

Vitória became a mother at the age of 15. Now at 17, she’s pregnant with her second child. She lives with her boyfriend Eduardo in a favela in the north of Rio de Janeiro.  Money is tight and their apartment is small. There are drug deals happening right outside their front door. Heavily armed dealers stand on every corner. It's a very different world from the Rio of Sugarloaf Mountain and picturesque beaches.

But Vitória and Eduardo want to make it work. Social workers and doctors at the Dara Institute are helping guide them along the difficult path.

A report by Bianca Kopsch

 

 

A boy cools off at Fontana della Barcaccia at the Spanish Steps during a heat wave across Italy

NASA warns July 2023 likely to be warmest month on record

Climate7 hours ago
