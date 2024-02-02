  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UNRWA
Russia's war in Ukraine
ECOWAS
Panama

Panama: Missing cardinal found 'safe and sound'

February 2, 2024

Roman Catholic Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza had been missing since Tuesday. He was found by the police near his diocese in western Panama.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bweN
A police officer speaks to Jose Luis Lacunza, a Roman Catholic Cardinal.
A hospital is expecting his arrival later.Image: Policia Nacional de Panama/REUTERS

A Roman Catholic Cardinal who was reported missing has been found "safe and sound" near his diocese in western Panama, the police said on X on Thursday. No details were given about what happened.

Jose Luis Lacunza's diocese told reporters he had been missing for at least 48 hours. He was last seen on Tuesday leaving his home in his car in Ciudad David, the capital of Chiriqui province, said local media reports.

He was reported missing on Wednesday.

Panama's Telemetro news channel reported that villagers had reported his car parked nearby and alerted the police.

A video circulated on social media showed Lacunza, 79, speaking to police officer John Dornheim, and him being offered some water by the officer as he sat in a car parked in a green field.

'Expressions of solidarity'

A hospital in Chiriqui, where his diocese is based, was expecting his arrival later Thursday.

"We give thanks for the prayers and expressions of solidarity," Panama's Catholic Church said in a statement shortly after he was found. The Archdiocese of Panama had called on people to pray for his safe return.

Panama's interim attorney general Javier Caraballo told media that investigators were traveling from Panama City to Chiriqui to conduct interviews.

tg/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez

US bans entry of Panama ex-President Varela over corruption

US bans entry of Panama ex-President Varela over corruption

Former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez has been charged with money-laundering alongside other high-ranking figures. He is accused of receiving bribes from the Odebrecht firm.
PoliticsJuly 14, 2023