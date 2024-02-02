Panama: Missing cardinal found 'safe and sound'

Roman Catholic Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza had been missing since Tuesday. He was found by the police near his diocese in western Panama.

A Roman Catholic Cardinal who was reported missing has been found "safe and sound" near his diocese in western Panama, the police said on X on Thursday. No details were given about what happened.

Jose Luis Lacunza's diocese told reporters he had been missing for at least 48 hours. He was last seen on Tuesday leaving his home in his car in Ciudad David, the capital of Chiriqui province, said local media reports.

He was reported missing on Wednesday.

Panama's Telemetro news channel reported that villagers had reported his car parked nearby and alerted the police.

A video circulated on social media showed Lacunza, 79, speaking to police officer John Dornheim, and him being offered some water by the officer as he sat in a car parked in a green field.

'Expressions of solidarity'

A hospital in Chiriqui, where his diocese is based, was expecting his arrival later Thursday.

"We give thanks for the prayers and expressions of solidarity," Panama's Catholic Church said in a statement shortly after he was found. The Archdiocese of Panama had called on people to pray for his safe return.

Panama's interim attorney general Javier Caraballo told media that investigators were traveling from Panama City to Chiriqui to conduct interviews.

