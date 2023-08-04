Soledad Vargas – Fighting against Femicide
Now, she’s preparing for her comeback fight while juggling training sessions, breastfeeding, and family life. But Soledad is also fighting against femicide in Mexico. She writes the names of murdered women on her boxing garb. “I don't want to lose a single woman more,” she says.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 05.08.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 23:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 11:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 20:15 UTC
MON 07.08.2023 – 03:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 05.08.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3