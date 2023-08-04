Soledad Vargas – Fighting against Femicide

Soledad Vargas, a boxing champion from Mexico, took a break from her sport after giving birth to her third child.

Now, she’s preparing for her comeback fight while juggling training sessions, breastfeeding, and family life. But Soledad is also fighting against femicide in Mexico. She writes the names of murdered women on her boxing garb. “I don't want to lose a single woman more,” she says.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 05.08.2023 – 07:15 UTC

SAT 05.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 05.08.2023 – 16:15 UTC

SAT 05.08.2023 – 23:15 UTC

SUN 06.08.2023 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 06.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC

SUN 06.08.2023 – 11:15 UTC

SUN 06.08.2023 – 17:15 UTC

SUN 06.08.2023 – 20:15 UTC

MON 07.08.2023 – 03:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 05.08.2023 – 07:15 UTC

SAT 05.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3