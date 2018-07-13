Croatia World Cup team return home to hero's welcome

Hundreds of thousands of Croatians poured into the streets of the capital Zagreb on Monday to celebrate Croatia's accomplishment in the World Cup in Russia. Although the soccer team lost 4-2 to France in the Moscow final, its success has been described as the biggest in Croatia's sporting history.

National pride and joy

A red carpet was rolled out for Croatia's first national team to reach a World Cup final. They boarded an open-topped bus and headed towards the main square in Zagreb's city center. The inscription at the front read, "Fiery heart, the pride of Croatia!" a reference to the name "The Fiery" as the team is known at home.

Croatia's Luke Modric on stage in Zagreb

'They lost the final but won the world'

Television coverage of the team's return began as soon as the plane carrying the team from Moscow approached Zagreb airport. Croats were urged to come out and enjoy "the historic moment" of the players' homecoming. National transport tickets were halved and public transport around the capital was free on Monday.

The Balkan nation of 4 million people surpassed the third place win at the 1998 World Cup in France. Croatia has been gripped in euphoria since its team beat England to reach its first World Cup final.

"Thank you, heroes! - You gave us everything!" read the Sportske Novosti frontpage.

A headline in the Jutarnji List newspaper read: "They lost the final, but won the world."

The alternative World Cup awards Best individual performance: Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Spain Cristiano Ronaldo provided an early example of the spectacular at the World Cup when he dragged Portugal to a 3-3 draw with Spain. The superstar, who would sign for Juventus soon after the tournament, scored a terrific hat trick to earn his side the draw, capping it with an eye-popping free kick in second half stoppage time.

The alternative World Cup awards Most entertaining team: Belgium With a squad stuffed with elite players, Belgium played the most attractive brand of attacking football at the World Cup. Eden Hazard (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (center) dazzled spectators with their skill. Hazard's 40 successful dribbles was the most at the World Cup and De Bruyne had the second most key passes with 23 (England's Kieran Trippier had 24).

The alternative World Cup awards Grittiest player: Mario Mandzukic The Croatian striker does not hide the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve. He showed up all over the field for Croatia, winning balls in midfield and banging in goals in the box. His grit is best exemplified by Croatia's 2-1 win over England, where he scored the winning goal in the second half of extra time and had to leave moments later after appearing to suffer from cramp.

The alternative World Cup awards Weirdest moment: Milad Mohammadi Iran's Milad Mohammadi tried to bring Sunday league football to the World Cup when he tried a front flip throw-in against Spain. The attempt failed miserably, and the Iranian defender had to regroup and settle for a more traditional throw-in. His side still lost.

The alternative World Cup awards Biggest internet phenomenon: Neymar's 'injury' Neymar's embellished an ankle injury to the nth degree after Mexico's Miguel Layun stepped on him. The moment was rather embarrassing for a sport frequently accused of having "soft" sportsmen. But it was a gift for the internet as users re-purposed Neymar's "roll" into memes, GIFs and other media.

The alternative World Cup awards Biggest overachievers: Russia The hosts were the lowest ranked team entering the World Cup, but ended up being the tournament's biggest surprise. They finished second in their group after scoring eight goals, which tied England for second most in the group stages. They also triumphed over 2010 champions Spain before losing to eventual runners-up Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinals.

The alternative World Cup awards Biggest underachievers: Germany Germany are not the first defending champion to exit in the group stage — four of the last five have done so. That said, hopes were high that the Germans would buck that trend after winning the Confederations Cup the year before without many of their 2014 stars. That hope disappeared quickly after Germany lost to Mexico and South Korea — teams they had never lost to before at a major tournament.

The alternative World Cup awards Unluckiest team: Senegal Senegal were the unfortunate losers of a competitive Group H, which included Colombia, Japan and Poland. After the three group games concluded, Senegal were tied with Japan on points, goal difference and goals scored. But Japan had picked up two fewer yellow cards than the Senegalese, which made the coastal African country the first to be sent home because of their place on the fair play table.

The alternative World Cup awards Neutral's favorite: Croatia Croatia's population of just over 4 million people were passionately supporting their side throughout the tournament, and they were not alone. Their gutsy efforts captured the hearts of many watching the World Cup, and they received many ovations when they lost to France in the final. Their second-placed finish was their best ever performance at a World Cup.

The alternative World Cup awards Largest rise in transfer value: Benjamin Pavard The assumption going into the tournament was that Benjamin Pavard would be a bench player for France. But Didier Deschamps gave the 22-year-old defender his chance, starting him six times. Pavard rewarded his coach's trust, even scoring a goal in the last 16. Purchased by Stuttgart for €5 million in 2016, Pavard now reportedly has several top clubs, including Bayern Munich, interested in him . Author: Davis VanOpdorp



kw/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)