 CRISPR-Cas9: A weapon against antibiotic-resistant superbugs?

Science

CRISPR-Cas9: A weapon against antibiotic-resistant superbugs?

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. A technology to edit genes, called CRIPSR-Cas9, could help us eliminate these superbugs, a new study has found.

Escherichia coli bacteria with a DNA double helix in the background

Genetically modified bacteria have shown antibacterial properties in a mouse model

Before the discovery of penicillin in 1928, even such common infections as strep throat could be terminal diagnoses. Antibiotics gave us a great advantage in the battle against harmful bacteria. Since then, antibiotic medicine has improved a lot. But so have bacteria.

The fast rise in antibiotic resistance is one of the world's most concerning health issues. Antibiotic-resistant infections kill about 700,000 people each year, according to the Worl;d Health Organization (WHO). A 2018 study by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention found that these so-called superbugs were responsible for 33,000 deaths  every year in the EU alone. 

Scientists are struggling to keep up with resistant bacteria in developing new antibiotics

Good bacteria against evil bacteria

In a recent study, researchers managed to kill resistant bacteria in mice guts. This method, which is still being researched, uses the famous Nobel Prize winning gene-editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9. 

Scientists from the University of Sherbrooke in Canada used the technology, which works like "genetic scissors," to delve inside resistant bacteria and cut vital "genetic wires," which disabled the bacteria, killing them from within.

This result is not only promising because the bacteria were successfully killed, but also because CRISPR-Cas9 specifically targeted harmful bacteria, as opposed to killing off a whole bunch of good bacteria alongside the harmful bacteria — which is what antibiotics do.

Watch video 05:15

Giving the gut a reboot

But what exactly is CRISPR-Cas9?

Imagine you have a book that you want a specific sentence taken out of. You have a little device that can search through the book for the exact sentence and take it out without damaging the book. On the computer, it would be like using the search function (control+F) to identify and delete the specified text. That's pretty much what CRISPR-Cas9 does, just on a much, much smaller scale — simply replace the book with a DNA or RNA sequence. 

Infografik Die Gen-Schere CRISPR/Cas9 EN

It's like a search-and-cut molecular machine. You give it a target DNA sequence, and it will cut precisely and only there. In this case, a DNA sequence belonging to an antibiotic resistant gene.

In theory, it seems simple. But getting this molecular machine inside the resistant bacteria is not easy. The Canada-based researchers managed to do so by exploiting a curious thing that bacteria can do.  They can transfer genetic material between each other when they touch. The process is called conjugation. It's kind of like being able to send files from one smartphone to another when touching them. 

Watch video 04:23

Emmanuelle Charpentier - co-discoverer of "enzyme scissors"

These scientists used CRISPR-Cas9 to target an antibiotic-resistant gene, and modified it to be much more transferable between bacteria. Then, they put it inside harmless bacteria and fed them to the mice. Surprisingly, it eliminated more than 99.9% of the targeted antibiotic resistant bacteria after only four 4 days.

Though CRISPR-Cas9 is a powerful and precise tool with the potential to be very helpful in eliminating antibiotic resistance, researchers don't yet know if bacteria are also capable of developing resistance to this technology, too.

But it's just one example of many studies being carried out in this area. Some research groups have used bacteria-attacking viruses, called bacteriophages, as vehicles, and others have targeted the bacterial RNA instead. 

  • Klebsiella pneumoniae Bakterium (Imago/Science Photo Library)

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Klebsiella pneumoniae

    Approximately 3-5% of the population carry Klebsiella pneumoniae. But most people can carry it without becoming sick. It's different for those with a weakened immune system or acute infections. They could suffer severe gastrointestinal infections, pneumonia, blood poisoning — it depends on where the bacteria settles. Klebsiella pneumoniae is a critical-priority drug-resistant bug, says the WHO.

  • Candida auris in petri dish

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Candida auris

    Making headlines in the US at the moment, Candida auris is an emerging fungus that's proving multidrug-resistant to antifungal medication commonly used to treat Candida infections. It's appeared on five continents so far and been so hard to get rid of some hospitals have had to close down to eliminate it. Healthy people aren't usually infected, but those who are unwell or need surgery are at risk.

  • Bacteria Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Pseudomonas aeruginosa

    This highly resistant, "nightmare bug" has been classified by the WHO as one of the biggest threats to human health. Thriving in wet or moist places, it's one of the hardest bacteria to eradicate. It's usually only seen in people with weakened immune systems, but healthy people can also get ear and skin infections if they come into contact with it, especially after being around contaminated water.

  • computer-generated image of neisseria gonorrhea

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Neisseria gonorrhea

    There's no vaccine for gonorrhea, so antibiotics are the only option for treating infections. But this sexually-transmitted disease is increasingly resistant to the drugs — azithromycin, cefixime and ceftriaxone — normally used to treat it. Two cases of so-called super gonorrhea were reported in Australia in 2018 and another two in the UK in early 2019. Another good reason to always wear a condom!

  • Salmonellae in petri dish

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Salmonellae

    This bug is best known for causing non-typhoidal foodborne infections, but it can also cause typhoid fever in humans. In the last few decades, a highly virulant, antibiotic-resistant strain has emerged. Spread through contaminated food and water, regions including Asia and Africa are experiencing epidemics of the drug-resistant bacteria.

  • Acinetobacter

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Acinetobacter baumannii

    Ranked in the highest-risk category of pathogens by the WHO, this bug is commonly found in soil and water and can take on genes from other resistant bacteria. It's able to survive in healthy patients without causing symptoms, but can cause deadly lung, blood and wound infections in unwell patients. This is why outbreaks of Acinetobacter infections are usually seen in intensive care units.

  • Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Drug resistant tuberculosis

    Myobacterium tuberculosis is one of the world's leading infectious diseases, causing more than 1.7 million deaths each year. It's estimated that up to 13 percent of all new tuberculosis cases are multidrug-resistant — unresponsive to two of the most potent treatments — and six percent are extensively drug-resistant, unresponsive to even more. These sufferers are more likely to get diseases or die.

    Author: Charli Shield


