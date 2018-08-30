90 years after penicillin: Artilysin could replace antibiotics

Something seemed wrong when British physician Alexander Fleming came home from a holiday on September 3, 1928, and checked his previously prepared bacterial cultures.

Lab error leads to discovery

Simple mold had inadvertently penetrated a Staphylococcus culture and pushed it back. That was the discovery of penicillin.

Read more: German scientists find antiobiotic-resistant germs in lakes, streams

"Fleming has done a great job for our health system," says molecular biologist Martin Grießl. "Today, organ transplants or chemotherapy would not be possible without penicillin."

Over the years, there has been a rise in the number of antibiotic resistant infections, says Grießl

But there is something else that Grießl finds important in acknowledging, Fleming's magnum opus. "In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, he already warned against antibiotic resistance, which we encounter more often today than ever before. So, in addition to his scientific achievements, he showed great foresight."

Grießl works with the company Lysando to address the dangerous weakness of today's antibiotics. And perhaps by the 100th anniversary of the discovery of penicillin, i.e., within the next 10 years, there could be novel therapies that do away with the danger of bacterial resistance.

Naturally occurring proteins — precisely modified

The molecules of the future are called artilysin. In the laboratory, these are modified lysine proteins formed by bacteriophages. Bacteriophages, on the other hand, are viruses that specialize in bacteria as host cells.

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again Ancient custom The practice of hand-shaking has been around for more than 2,000 years. It was documented in the times of antiquity, as portrayed on this ancient Greek flask. But the ancient Greeks, who thought illness was related to a imbalance of humors in the body and represented punishment from the gods, never made a connection between hand-shaking and disease.

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again Gesture of peace Hand-shaking is believed to originate in how, for two strangers meeting for the first time, approaching each other with open right hands demonstrates a lack of weapons. On a neurochemical level, a proper handshake can release chemicals in the brain including the bonding hormone oxytocin, which can promote harmony and friendship. But researchers have found it's a significant way to spread disease.

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again Layers of meaning Not only does hand-shaking pass along germs, it carries unspoken meaning - yet this can vary by culture. A firm handshake is positively perceived to show decisiveness in Western societies, while Eastern societies generally prefer weaker or "limp" handshakes to prevent imparting a sense of dominance. Regardless, whenever you shake hands, you come away with more than just a lasting impression.

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again Nasty habit Hand-shaking can transmit viruses like the cold or flu, parasites like scabies, and bacteria such as Staphylococcus (pictured above). Someone who has a cold could wipe their dripping nose, leaving mucus teeming with rhinovirus on that person's hand. When you shake hands with them and then touch your eye, you can catch that infection. Still eager to shake hands?

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again Proper hygiene for prevention One surefire way to prevent the spread of disease, including through handshakes, is to wash your hands with warm water and soap on a regular basis. But many people simply don't bother: In one observational study, only two-thirds of men washed their hands after using a public restroom. Which might make you ask yourself: Do I actually want to shake hands with the next stranger I meet?

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again Handshake phobia Prominent figures - including Bill Gates and Donald Trump - reportedly simply do not shake hands due to the disease factor. A person who is hand-shaking phobic could always carry around a small bottle of hand-sanitizer and constantly use it. But that person runs the risk of seeming obsessive and strange. Although there are some proposals for alternatives to shaking hands …

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again 'No offense, it just makes sense!' A recent study proposed banning handshakes from healthcare settings altogether. Hospitals could be made into handshake-free zones, for example. As more people come to understand the link between the handshake and the spread of disease, the "anti-handshake" movement even seems to be gaining momentum. But what could replace the glorious gesture?

After reading this, you'll never shake hands again The mighty fist bump A study has shown that exchanging greetings via fist bump, or a brief touch between the outer portions of two fists, transmits 90 percent fewer infectious organisms than the handshake. And with people like Barack and Michelle Obama setting the example, perhaps that could become the next big thing. Author: Sonya Diehn



"Lysine is found in many forms in nature," explains Grießl. "Bacteriophages use lysines to dissolve the cell wall of their host cell — to make their way out of the cells interior, so to speak."

Artilysin is designed for very specific applications and is effective against certain pathogens. They destabilize the cell wall of the bacteria and destroy the cells.

Artilysins are not antibiotics. The molecules are over 100 times larger and function according to a completely different mechanism.

Read more: Feeling ill? German folk remedies for a speedy recovery

Effective against almost all types of bacteria

Artilysins can act against both major classes of bacteria: Gram-negative and gram-positive. The molecules can be used very sparingly.

Artilysins are also effective against persistent cells — pathogens that manage to hide from the body's immune response.

"At the moment, we have about 450 prototypes in stock. They are intended for very specific germs and fields of application," says Grießl. The researchers can build molecules that are specific to each application and germ.

Read more:Antibiotics can boost bacterial growth

Artilysins, for example, can be produced to have a very broad effect against many types of bacteria. This could be used, for example, in the case of sepsis or blood poisoning in which the life of the patient is in danger and there is no time to determine the pathogen.

Elsewhere, for example, in the case of a less dramatic skin infection, one might only want to kill a germ and preserve the microbiome or the natural bacterial life of the skin. Because the microbiome also protects against infections, it helps to prevent new infections.

Watch video 00:56 Now live 00:56 mins. Share Nano-robots eat live bacteria Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2fsp9 Nano-robots eat live bacteria

No attack on cell metabolism — no resistance

But why don't bacteria develop resistance to this novel class of molecule? Unlike antibiotics, artilysins act on the cell wall. However, they change the character of the bacteria — they practically do not trigger mutations.

Antibiotics, on the other hand, have an effect on the metabolism of bacteria. Bacteria can adapt with the help of mutations in the genome — the formation of resistance. Artilysins, on the other hand, act completely independently of the metabolism.

Artilysin attacks cell walls and destroys germs

Moreover, the artilysins do not last very long in the environment. "Artilysins are normal proteins, and proteases that degrade the proteins found everywhere in the environment," said Grießl. "Environmental influences also help to break down the proteins, which are then simply no longer present at some point." As a result, the bacteria in the environment cannot adapt to it either.

Lengthy approval processes

And if the new antibacterial molecules already exist and function so well, why are they not yet available as drugs?

This has something to do with the lengthy and complex approval procedures. "There are, of course, many regulations before molecules can be put on the market. On the one hand, innovations are always called for, but then regulations prevent innovation," says Grießl.

Read more: Noroviruses - highly contagious, really disgusting

In the case of artilysin, however, things are progressing gradually: "For drugs, the process takes a very long time. But there are other applications where it's faster." One such area could be veterinary medicine. Although there are strict and elaborate rules for approval, the procedure is not as complicated as in human medicine.