 Will ′Prime Editing′ make genetic scissors more precise? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 22.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Will 'Prime Editing' make genetic scissors more precise?

US researchers have discovered a new method that should make "genetic scissors" safer. Their new Prime Editing technique takes a different approach to snipping DNA. The result? Fewer errors.

A DNA model of the double helix (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warmuth)

The Prime Editing Method (PE), developed by researchers at the Broad Institute in Cambridge/USA, is based on the well-known CRISPR-Cas9 genetic scissors.

PE is capable of exchanging, inserting or deleting individual building blocks of the genome (DNA) or generating changes in them through combinations of the forementioned methods.

Unlike the previous gene editing technique, however, PE does not cut both strands of the DNA double helix. It just cuts one.

The researchers hope that this will prevent changes in the genetic material from occurring in the wrong place. They published their findings on 21 October in the journal Nature. 

Read more: HIV completely removed from mice in groundbreaking study

Watch video 02:36

What is DNA?

Gene therapies for people with hereditary diseases

The researchers say that their new method will be able to correct up to 89 percent of all known human hereditary diseases, such as sickle cell anemia.

The method could, for example, be used in gene therapies. These treatments involve the targeted introduction of genetic information into the diseased cells of living people.

PE represents "a very promising approach for gene therapy," says Dr. Dirk Heckl, a professor of experimental pediatrics at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, who was not involved with the research. "The efficiency shown is amazing, and [could] represent a milestone on the way to the therapeutic application of CRISPR technology in gene therapy — after independent validation."

In theory, PE could also be used to repair genetic material prior to artificial insemination. Doing so, however, is forbidden in most countries because it would represent an intervention in the human germline. 

Read more: Who's the daddy: Does it really matter where your DNA comes from?

Watch video 04:54

CRISPR: Revolution or risk?

Probable use in plant breeding

The PE method will probably be used, above all, in plant breeding — and perhaps in animal breeding — where certain characteristics are intentinoally developed.

"The technology seems to be particularly interesting for plants," said Dr. Holger Puchta, a professor of plant molecular biology and biochemistry at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) who has been working for a long time on introducing precise changes into plant genomes. PE could therefore "actually help to obtain disease-resistant plants, or gluten-free plant products more easily," he says.

Of course, he added, the process would have to first be tested.

Read more: CRISPR-Cas9 babies likely to die earlier, Berkeley study says

  • Comeback des Filterkaffees

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Poison or potion?

    "Coffee causes cancer," or "coffee is bad for your nerves" are a few of the things people used to say about coffee: it is bad for you. But today researchers say coffee is better than its reputation - it may even lower your risk of cancer.

  • Rotwein mit Glas

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    In vino complexity

    Alcohol is bad for your health. But red wine also contains magic molecules like resveratrol, and anthocyanins. So drink it or leave it? Long-term epidemiological studies suggest for women, one drink per day is beneficial (two for men). Then again, a long-term statistical review from the US showed teetotallers die earlier than moderate-to-heavy drinkers. So maybe it's good for you after all?

  • Margarine im Kühlregal

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Butter versus margarine

    Years ago, we were told to avoid butter and eat only margarine. The imitation butter spread contains less saturated fatty acids than standard, milk-derived butter. But now people warn margarine is an unnatural product full of chemistry, merged into a product by the food industry.

  • Eier

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    A natural enemy

    When people used to die of heart disease or stroke, it was often blamed on cholesterol. As cholesterol blocks blood vessels, doctors said it had to be avoided at all costs. Especially dangerous foods were eggs, cheese and meat. But the body needs some cholesterol and even produces it itself. Now, the fatty biomolecule is seen as less of a villain. But just don't overdo it.

  • Gemüse Ernährung Symbolbild

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Frozen arguments

    Many people avoid eating frozen vegetables. They believe frozen vegetables hold fewer vitamins than fresh vegetables. But the frozen vegetables contain more nutrients because they are frozen directly after harvest, and do not lie around for days on shelves before being offered to customers.

  • Symbolbild Lachsgericht

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Fish and its almighty ingredients

    A few years ago, it was said omega-3 fatty acids could prevent any illness: cancer, cardiovascular disease - even attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression. Health experts advised us to swallow omega-3-supplements daily. But now we know more: Yes, these fatty acids are important for some functions in our body. But for most conditions, supplements are not beneficial at all.

  • Teller Messer Gabel Besteck Pillen Medikamente

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Too much of a good thing can be bad

    Vitamins are essential for your metabolism, so what could be healthier than swallowing vitamin pills every day? Vitamin C especially was said to protect against all kinds of diseases, including common colds. But studies have been unable to prove this. In fact, vitamin supplements may even harm you. At least, that's what they say today ...

  • junge frau beim trinken

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Why drink before you're thirsty?

    Nature is pretty clever. When we need water, we get thirsty. But somebody once said we should drink before we're thirsty - at least three liters per day, or more. The theory may have a basis in the fact that elderly people often lose their feeling of thirst. But normally your body should do a fine job of letting you know when you need to drink.

  • 17.09.2014 DW Fit & Gesund Milch

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Is milk harmful?

    Milk contains calcium - it's good for your bones and strengthens your immune system. That's what we've learnt. But a decades-long Swedish study suggests people who drink a lot of milk may die early. Is the sugar galactose responsible? Nobody knows. For now, keep drinking milk, but in moderation.

  • Symbolbild Bärenhunger

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    Wheaty concerns

    Another baddie on the horizon is wheat. Numerous websites warn of its dangers. They say "it inflames our bodies, causes our guts to leak, and triggers autoimmune diseases." Some doctors - and authors - say wheat may even cause baldness, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts. Despite the fact that there are no studies to support this, many have given up this grain that sustained their ancestors.

  • Symbolbild Bio-Lebensmittel

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    All that is organic is not gold

    If normal food contains too much chemistry - as some say - hooray, organic food is what we need. It is produced without chemical fertilizers or any "evil" substances, we're told. But studies suggest organic food is not richer in nutrients or better for you than non-organic foods. It's just more expensive.

  • Alkohol, Zigaretten und Bett

    Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

    A balanced life is a healthy life

    In spite of everything, lifestyle does matter. Statistics show clearly that smoking, drinking excessively and being overweight are unhealthy - they may even kill you. But you shouldn't worry too much about reports hyping one food over another - it comes down to balance. So no matter what, just don't overdo it.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


DW recommends

Who's the daddy: Does it really matter where your DNA comes from?

The three-parent baby born in Mexico has raised renewed scientific and ethical concerns about our meddling with DNA. But if our bodies are mere vessels for life, does it really matter whose DNA we carry? (29.09.2016)  

HIV completely removed from mice in groundbreaking study

In a world first, scientists in the US were able to completely remove HIV from a living animal using gene editing. The research is a major milestone, giving hope that a cure could be on the horizon. (04.07.2019)  

CRISPR-Cas9 babies likely to die earlier, Berkeley study says

Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui shocked the scientific community. He had artificially conceived genetically manipulated children. Now a study confirms: They have a significantly shorter life expectancy. (03.06.2019)  

Getting real: CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing causes lots of mutations

A British study shows that gene editing does not work as well as previously assumed. Experiments using the cells of mice and humans resulted in numerous unwanted mutations. (19.07.2018)  

Gene editing: The key to food security in a warmer world?

Extreme droughts and floods threaten global food security. Scientists gene editing crops say they have the answer. But enviornmentalists are wary. (05.01.2018)  

Gene therapy saves 'butterfly' child's life

Butterfly children have a gene defect that makes their skin as fragile as the wings of insects. Now, doctors have managed to save the life of a boy by transplanting his own genetically repaired skin cells. (09.11.2017)  

Food myths: the good, the bad and the ugly

Our perception of food keeps changing. Foods can be damned as bad one day and hailed as life-prolonging the next. Or vice versa. Here's a look at some dos, don'ts, and maybes … (23.12.2014)  

WWW links

Nature: Search-and-replace genome editing without double-strand breaks or donor DNA

The Broad Institute hompeage

Audios and videos on the topic

What is DNA?  

CRISPR: Revolution or risk?  

Related content

DNS DNA Illustration Molekül

CRISPR-Cas9 babies likely to die earlier, Berkeley study says 03.06.2019

Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui shocked the scientific community. He had artificially conceived genetically manipulated children. Now a study confirms: They have a significantly shorter life expectancy.

Symbolbild HIV-Virus

HIV completely removed from mice in groundbreaking study 04.07.2019

In a world first, scientists in the US were able to completely remove HIV from a living animal using gene editing. The research is a major milestone, giving hope that a cure could be on the horizon.

DNS DNA Illustration Molekül

Getting real: CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing causes lots of mutations 19.07.2018

A British study shows that gene editing does not work as well as previously assumed. Experiments using the cells of mice and humans resulted in numerous unwanted mutations.

Advertisement