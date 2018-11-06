 Superbugs kill 33,000 in Europe each year, says study | News | DW | 06.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Superbugs kill 33,000 in Europe each year, says study

Superbugs resistant to antibiotics cause more than 33,000 deaths in the EU each year, according to a new study. Scientists say the picture has become worse since 2007, with Italy and Greece by far the hardest hit.

E. coli bacteria, SEM Coloured scanning electron micrograph (Imago/Science Photo Library)

A study by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that around 33,000 people in the EU die each year after becoming infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria. 

The analysis, published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, warned that the burden of these pathogens is similar to HIV, flu and tuberculosis combined.

"Infections due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria are threatening modern healthcare," the researchers wrote. They tracked a significant increase in the toll from 2007, when there were around 25,000 deaths.

Infants and the elderly were most at risk, with three quarters of infections contracted in hospitals and health clinics. The researchers also recorded vast differences between European countries.

Read more:German scientists find antiobiotic-resistant germs in lakes

Watch video 02:28
Now live
02:28 mins.

The dangers of hospital bugs

Differences across the EU

The ECDC study used data from 2015 and looked at five types of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the European Union and the European Economic Area. 

Greece and Italy were by far the hardest hit, while infection rates were lower in northern European countries. In Germany, for example, there were just fewer than 55,000 drug-resistant pathogen infections and nearly 2,400 deaths.

Read moreScientists return to roots to fight superbugs

Healthcare experts have long warned of the dangers posed by the rise of so-called "superbugs" — bacteria that are able to withstand even the most powerful antibiotics that are used as a last resort in cases where no other treatment options remain.

"When these are no longer effective, it is extremely difficult or, in many cases, impossible to treat infections," the ECDC said in a statement cited by Reuters.

The study's authors stressed that tackling this immense health challenge will require coordination at an EU and global level, as well as "prevention and control strategies that are tailored to the needs of each country."

  • Brot Schimmel

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Ewww!

    Just scrape the mold off, right? Wrong. A moldy old sandwich like this one is anything but harmless. While there are some harmless kinds of mold - like on Camembert cheese - many molds are toxic. Furthermore, mycelium spores can trigger allergies. Through contact with highly toxic types of mold, humans with weakened immune defenses could even die as a result of an extended exposure.

  • Bildergalerie Schimmelpilze

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Mold as a biocatalyst

    Mold can also be useful: Fungi is able to break down carbon hydrates, fats and proteins - more efficiently than any other organism. Industry makes use of a genetically modified Aspergillus niger fungus, which produces enzymes that can be used in food processing and production of detergents - like a living factory.

  • Salami Brot Messer Tomate NEU

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Salami tactics

    "Botulus" is Latin for "sausage." If mistakes are made in the production of sausage, or if meat or vegetables get contaminated during canning, this can cause botulism. The bacteria Clostridium botulinum causes this life-threatening poisoning.

  • Bakterien Clostridium botulinum Botulismus

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Life without oxygen

    Clostridium botulinum thrives in anaerobic, or oxygen-free, environments. It produces the nerve agent botox - used among cosmetic surgeons to help smooth skin. But in food, it leads to paralysis. At first, certain body parts get paralyzed, resulting in symptoms like slurred speech. But later, also the muscles responsible for breathing and heartbeat freeze up - eventually resulting in death.

  • Bildergalerie Lebensmittel Skandal EHEC Sprossen

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Fresh vegetables not always healthy

    Fenugreek sprouts were a favorite among Germans trying to eat healthy - until 2011. That year, seeds contaminated with the bacteria Escherichia coli (EHEC) caused an outbreak that killed 53 people - hundreds more were sickened. EHEC produces a toxin that destroys intestinal wall cells, and later attacks brain and kidney cells. Cooking raw vegetables and meat kills the harmful bacteria.

  • Wyss Institute Magnetpartikel Technik Escherichia coli Bakterium

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    A useful relative

    But not all varieties of E. coli are dangerous. Inside the human large intestine, the bacteria are usually responsible for producing vitamin K - important for the development of bones and cells, and for blood coagulation. In biotechnology, the bacteria play a role in producing insulin and growth hormones. They can even be used for turning microalgae into alcohol-based biofuel.

  • Cheese on platter

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Bacteria preserves foods

    Thousands of years ago, humans learned to use lactic acid bacteria - for the production of yoghurt, kefir, sourdough bread and cheese. Raw milk warmed to 20 degrees Celsius is heaven for bacteria: Within 10 hours, the milk will go sour. Milk fermented with the help of bacteria, however, can stay edible for much longer.

  • Bakterien Streptokokken

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Too much of a good thing

    One of the many varieties of lactic acid bacteria are streptococci, which play a role in producing sauerkraut and fermented milk products. Although streptococci are everywhere - on humans, animals and plants - some of them are unhealthy. Some strains of strep can trigger tooth decay or sepsis, commonly known as blood poisoning.

  • 09.07.2014 DW Fit und Gesund Campylobacter

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Dangerous diarrhea

    Rod-shaped bacteria like Campylobacter and Salmonellae cause illness and death the world over. Undercooked beef, pork or chicken containing Campylobacter is a common cause of diarrhea wordwide. Typhus is the most dangerous form of salmonellae, triggering high fever, weak heartbeat and constipation. Every year, about 32 million people are sickened from typhus - mainly by drinking impure water.

  • Norovirus

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Also viruses can contaminate food

    Norovirus or stomach flu is transmitted person-to-person through traces of vomit or feces. Just 100 tiny norovirus particles are enough to infect someone. The virus can easily pass into the food chain via infected drinking water.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

WHO publishes list of 12 pathogens that pose greatest risk to human health

The list highlights the threat of gram-negative bacteria that have built-in abilities to resist treatment and remain resistant to most antibiotics. The WHO doesn't think authorities are paying enough attention to them. (28.02.2017)  

Antibiotics can boost bacterial growth

We have long known that bacteria can become resistant to antibiotics. Now, British researchers have found that germs multiply much faster after becoming resistant, than they did before. (30.01.2017)  

German scientists find antiobiotic-resistant germs in lakes, streams

Researchers in Germany have raised the alarm after discovering bacteria immune to antibiotics in several streams, rivers and lakes. Thousands of people in Germany die each year from diseases caused by these pathogens. (06.02.2018)  

Plant magic: Scientists return to roots to fight superbugs

With drug-resistant strains of bacteria jeopardizing the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and few new treatments on the horizon, scientists are looking to nature for answers. (29.11.2016)  

Scientists find clue to fighting antimicrobial resistance in devil's mother's milk

You may only know the Tasmanian devil as a cartoon character - the one that's out to get the bird. But Australian scientists say the real thing may carry a deadly weapon against dangerous superbugs. (18.10.2016)  

US warns of nearly invincible superbug

A strain of bacteria resistant to all known medications has been found in the US for the first time. Experts have long warned that overuse of antibiotics is creating drug-resistant bugs increasingly difficult to control. (27.05.2016)  

Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

World Health Day 2015 is about highlighting food security. So what's the role of microorganisms in our food? We take a look at mold, bacteria and viruses that can spoil your appetite - but are also be useful. (07.04.2015)  

WWW links

The Lancet Infectious Diseases

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The dangers of hospital bugs  

Related content

USA Tankstelle mit Werbeplakat Feel The Burn in Kalifornien

How dangerous is gonorrhea? Sexually transmitted diseases make a comeback 09.09.2018

Gone are the days when gonorrhea was associated with dark alleyways and backstreet brothels. Today, it's clear that anyone can become infected — and fast.

Auge - Mann

DW's Health News: What does stress do to our eyes? 27.06.2018

Did you know that stress can damage your eyesight? Or that the so-called good cholesterol isn't that great after all? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide!

Neues Bakterium entdeckt MCR-1 Antibiotikaresistenz

German scientists find antiobiotic-resistant germs in lakes, streams 06.02.2018

Researchers in Germany have raised the alarm after discovering bacteria immune to antibiotics in several streams, rivers and lakes. Thousands of people in Germany die each year from diseases caused by these pathogens.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 