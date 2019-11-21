 Antibiotic resistance: The threat is growing and the research is too slow | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 21.01.2020

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance: The threat is growing and the research is too slow

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria threatens our health, but only a few pharmaceutical companies are still trying to bring new drugs onto the market. And they are trying to restrict prescriptions.

Scanning electron micrograph of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria (yellow, round items) killing and escaping from a human white cell.

In the past year, there have been many reports of large pharmaceutical companies increasingly withdrawing from antibiotics development. This is due to the fact that investment costs for research and development (R&D) are high, while the products generate little profit.

But there is also good news according to the Access to Medicine Foundation's report "Antimicrobial Resistance Benchmark" (AMRB 2020): some stubborn companies are sticking with this important research.

In their report, the Access to Medicine Foundation — which works to ensure that suitable drugs are available to affected patients worldwide — draws mixed conclusions. The threat posed by antibiotic resistance calls for much greater attention to the problem, while at the same time, some companies have stepped up their research efforts. The companies listed in the report currently have 138 drugs and active ingredients in the development pipeline.

Read more: Phages: Bacterial eaters from Georgia to fight antibiotic resistance

138 R&D projects in the pipeline

More could be done

Antibiotic resistance is still not being adequately addressed though. Approximately 700,000 people worldwide die from it every year.

Fortunately, some companies are expanding their efforts. Though relying only on them also carries risks.

"Antibiotics continue to be indispensable for human health," Jayasree K. Iyer, Director of the Access to Medicine Foundation told DW. "We need new antibiotics and vaccines. And we need them as soon as possible."

According to the AMRB 2020 report, the major pharmaceutical companies that are still developing novel antibiotics are GSK, Pfizer, Shionogi, Otsuka and Merck&Co.

Johnson & Johnson has confirmed to Norddeutscher Rundfunk (a public radio and television broadcaster based in Hamburg) that the company is no longer researching classic antibiotics. However, they are still working on antibacterial vaccinations.

"If now companies have invested a lot in research and development and then suddenly stop doing so, we will no longer be able to obtain substitute substances that could replace antibiotics that no longer work," said Iyer.

Currently, these and some smaller pharmaceutical companies have a total of 54 drugs in clinical development to fight fungal or bacterial infections. Of these, 51 are far enough along in the process that they are regarded as safe and are, or have been, tested in phase II studies on humans.

According to the report, however, this is still too little.

Read more: 90 years after penicillin: Artilysin could replace antibiotics

Few new medicine candidates are novel

In the hands of the few

Similar to the situation in R&D, the production of antibiotics is facing diminishing interest. If too few companies are involved, the entire drug development and supply chain can be jeopardized, particularly in poorer regions of the world.

"The majority of companies are extremely large manufacturers," said Iyer. "Some are responsible for more than 200 products. And they ship them worldwide. If these companies change their strategy and stop producing antibiotics, suddenly people, for example in middle and low income countries, will no longer have access to them." 

This danger also exists, by the way, if a company goes bankrupt.

Access

While medical professionals are concerned about antibiotic-resistant germs, a much bigger problem is that most people have no access to the existing antibiotics that they need. As a result, more people around the world die from not getting the right medicine than from antibiotic-resistant germs.

The Access to Medicine Foundation has identified 102 countries in the world as having a problematic lack of access, many of them being low or middle-income nations. Better access to medicines is urgently needed in these places.

Watch video 26:00

Antibiotics

Only three of the 13 patented novel antibiotics included in the AMRB 2020 report are available in more than ten of these countries.

"Even established antibiotics are often not available in low and middle-income countries," explained Iyer. "Therefore, there is little chance that new antibiotics will reach the people who need them."

For example, manufacturers only supply 14 out of 30 established antibiotics to low-income countries.

Self-restricting marketing

At least as important as the development of new antibiotics is the need to discourage doctors from the excessive use of conventional antibiotics. It is important to avoid the development of resistance from the outset.

"We have tried to influence companies to take their responsibilities in marketing and distribution, and not to sell their antibiotics excessively or induce doctors to prescribe excessively," said Iyer.

And that has obviously worked. More and more of them are raising awareness of the problem among doctors and healthcare professionals. Ten companies no longer pay premiums to their salespeople for higher sales figures or they no longer employ salespeople at all. Only five pharmaceutical companies adhered to this principle, as recently as 2018.

Self-imposed restrictions also made doctors more reluctant to prescribe such drugs.

More transparency and better market access

Some companies have started to share knowledge about resistance with clinicians and scientists. For example, Pfitzer has published the raw data from its in-house control program in a freely accessible register.

Will the drugs really reach the patients?

The introduction of new active substances into the market has also improved slightly over the last few years. For example, the pharmaceutical companies researching and producing new drugs have now drawn up market launch plans for as many as 55% of the 51 newly developed drugs that have been tested in phase II.

Despite this progress, Iyer remains skeptical. 

"It must be clear to us that antibiotic resistance is developing very quickly, but companies are not interested in developing antibiotics if they cannot make a profit and there is no market potential," she said. "Then there is a danger that we will lose what little we have now."

  • Klebsiella pneumoniae Bakterium (Imago/Science Photo Library)

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Klebsiella pneumoniae

    Approximately 3-5% of the population carry Klebsiella pneumoniae. But most people can carry it without becoming sick. It's different for those with a weakened immune system or acute infections. They could suffer severe gastrointestinal infections, pneumonia, blood poisoning — it depends on where the bacteria settles. Klebsiella pneumoniae is a critical-priority drug-resistant bug, says the WHO.

  • Candida auris in petri dish

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Candida auris

    Making headlines in the US at the moment, Candida auris is an emerging fungus that's proving multidrug-resistant to antifungal medication commonly used to treat Candida infections. It's appeared on five continents so far and been so hard to get rid of some hospitals have had to close down to eliminate it. Healthy people aren't usually infected, but those who are unwell or need surgery are at risk.

  • Bacteria Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Pseudomonas aeruginosa

    This highly resistant, "nightmare bug" has been classified by the WHO as one of the biggest threats to human health. Thriving in wet or moist places, it's one of the hardest bacteria to eradicate. It's usually only seen in people with weakened immune systems, but healthy people can also get ear and skin infections if they come into contact with it, especially after being around contaminated water.

  • computer-generated image of neisseria gonorrhea

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Neisseria gonorrhea

    There's no vaccine for gonorrhea, so antibiotics are the only option for treating infections. But this sexually-transmitted disease is increasingly resistant to the drugs — azithromycin, cefixime and ceftriaxone — normally used to treat it. Two cases of so-called super gonorrhea were reported in Australia in 2018 and another two in the UK in early 2019. Another good reason to always wear a condom!

  • Salmonellae in petri dish

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Salmonellae

    This bug is best known for causing non-typhoidal foodborne infections, but it can also cause typhoid fever in humans. In the last few decades, a highly virulant, antibiotic-resistant strain has emerged. Spread through contaminated food and water, regions including Asia and Africa are experiencing epidemics of the drug-resistant bacteria.

  • Acinetobacter

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Acinetobacter baumannii

    Ranked in the highest-risk category of pathogens by the WHO, this bug is commonly found in soil and water and can take on genes from other resistant bacteria. It's able to survive in healthy patients without causing symptoms, but can cause deadly lung, blood and wound infections in unwell patients. This is why outbreaks of Acinetobacter infections are usually seen in intensive care units.

  • Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

    7 of the deadliest superbugs

    Drug resistant tuberculosis

    Myobacterium tuberculosis is one of the world's leading infectious diseases, causing more than 1.7 million deaths each year. It's estimated that up to 13 percent of all new tuberculosis cases are multidrug-resistant — unresponsive to two of the most potent treatments — and six percent are extensively drug-resistant, unresponsive to even more. These sufferers are more likely to get diseases or die.

    Author: Charli Shield


