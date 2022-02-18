COVID travel restrictions: Germany

Entry regulations

As a general rule, anyone arriving in Germany — whether by airplane, car, train or ship — must present either a negative test result, proof of vaccination, or documentation proving their recovery from COVID-19.

Those arriving from designated high-risk and dangerous virus variant regions must meet additional criteria. Before setting off, individuals must register digitally. Arrivals from high-risk areas without proof of full vaccination or recovery must quarantine for 10 days. They may cease self-isolating if they can produce a negative test result on the fifth day.

Germany currently classifies the United Kingdom, South Africa, Zimbabwe and numerous other African states as high-risk areas, along with several other European countries among them Austria, France, Greece, Croatia and Ukraine.

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

Although case numbers remain high, the current COVID-19 wave has peaked in Germany. On February 16, officials announced a three-step plan to ease restrictions nationwide. As of February 18, retailers will no longer have to ask for vaccine certification – everyone can go shopping again, provided they wear a mask. Starting March 4, people who are vaccinated or have recently recovered from the coronavirus will be allowed into bars and hotels without a test, while unvaccinated people will be able to enter with a test. Clubs will once again open to those who are vaccinated or recently recovered and have either a booster or a negative test.

Most other restrictions will be scrapped on March 20, although masks will still be required.

Germany currently bars unvaccinated people from entering most non-essential businesses, including bars and restaurants. Access to such establishments is restricted to fully vaccinated people who have received a booster shot or can present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours. Certain safety precautions continue to apply in general, such as adherence to hygiene rules, keeping a minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) from others, and wearing a surgical face mask in enclosed, publicly accessible areas, as well as on public transport.

More information here