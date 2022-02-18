COVID travel restrictions: Germany

Entry regulations
As a general rule, anyone arriving in Germany — whether by airplane, car, train or ship — must present either a negative test result, proof of vaccination, or documentation proving their recovery from COVID-19.
Those arriving from designated high-risk and dangerous virus variant regions must meet additional criteria. Before setting off, individuals must register digitally. Arrivals from high-risk areas without proof of full vaccination or recovery must quarantine for 10 days. They may cease self-isolating if they can produce a negative test result on the fifth day.
Germany currently classifies the United Kingdom, South Africa, Zimbabwe and numerous other African states as high-risk areas, along with several other European countries among them Austria, France, Greece, Croatia and Ukraine.
Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?
COVID rules for daily life
Although case numbers remain high, the current COVID-19 wave has peaked in Germany. On February 16, officials announced a three-step plan to ease restrictions nationwide. As of February 18, retailers will no longer have to ask for vaccine certification – everyone can go shopping again, provided they wear a mask. Starting March 4, people who are vaccinated or have recently recovered from the coronavirus will be allowed into bars and hotels without a test, while unvaccinated people will be able to enter with a test. Clubs will once again open to those who are vaccinated or recently recovered and have either a booster or a negative test.
Most other restrictions will be scrapped on March 20, although masks will still be required.
Germany currently bars unvaccinated people from entering most non-essential businesses, including bars and restaurants. Access to such establishments is restricted to fully vaccinated people who have received a booster shot or can present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours. Certain safety precautions continue to apply in general, such as adherence to hygiene rules, keeping a minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) from others, and wearing a surgical face mask in enclosed, publicly accessible areas, as well as on public transport.
More information here
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
You can't miss: The Berlin Wall
Be sure to check out the Berlin Wall Memorial, a 1.4 kilometer-long (0.86 mile) strip between what was once East and West Berlin. And be sure to visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, a 19,000-square-meter site covered with over 2,000 concrete block arranged in a grid pattern. An underground museum lists the names of millions of Jewish Holocaust victims.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Must-see museum: The Humboldt Forum
Berlin's Humboldt Forum is certainly worth a visit. The edifice is a reconstruction of the former baroque Berlin Palace, albeit with a distinctly modern interior. Thousands of ethnological artifacts are on display here. The Jewish Museum Berlin is another must-see, presenting the history of Jews in Germany from the Middle Ages to the present day. Don't miss a visit to the rebuilt New Synagogue.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Don't miss the Museum Island and Unter den Linden
Be sure to visit the Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site situated on the Spree River. Here, you'll find several world-class art, history and ethnographic museums, among them the brand-new James Simon Gallery. Also consider strolling down nearby Unter den Linden boulevard, taking you past the German History Museum and Humboldt University until you reach the famous Brandenburg Gate.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Visit Berlin's oldest neighborhood
Interested in learning about the history of Berlin? Then explore the charming Nikolai Quarter in Berlin's Mitte district. Tradespeople and merchants began settling in this small neighborhood next to the river in the Middle Ages. Two towns — Berlin and Cölln — emerged and eventually linked up to become what is now Berlin.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Explore the green spaces
If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of Berlin, consider checking out Tempelhof Field, a now defunct city airport. The vast space is perfect for jogging, long walks and biking. Nature lovers will also enjoy Tiergarten, a lush, well-maintained park in the center of Berlin and modeled after an English garden. Covering an area of more than two square kilometers, its big enough to get lost in.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Berlin offers plenty of culinary variety
Foodies should definitively pay a visit to Berlin's bustling Kreuzberg district, where one can find an abundance of restaurants and both indoor and outdoor markets, including Marheineke Market (pictured). For a taste of typical Berlin fast food inspired by Turkish cuisine, treat yourself to a döner kebab. Also be sure to sample Berlin's famous currywurst sausage.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Best place to enjoy music: Mauerpark
It's common to find musicians playing at Mauerpark, a narrow park in Berlin's northern Prenzlauer Berg district, which also has a flea market on Sundays — donate some money if you're enjoying the tunes. For a truly unique experience, visit Berlin's Funkhaus concert venue, a former 1950s East German broadcast center. Silent Green, a crematorium-turned-concert hall, is also worth checking out.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Best views of Berlin
The seat of German parliament, the Bundestag, boasts a publicly accessible glass dome on its roof, affording stunning views of the city center; admission is free. The surrounding area also features plenty of stylish government buildings, like the German Chancellery. More great views can be enjoyed from Berlin's 19th century Victory Column, and the famous 368-meter-tall Television Tower.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Must-see districts
Berlin has a variety of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own character. Charlottenburg is sophisticated and chic, Kreuzberg and Neukölln are vibrant and multicultural. In Mitte (pictured) you'll find the big sights and museums. If you really want to experience the different neighborhoods, it's best to drift through the streets, observe people and work your way through the many bars and cafes.
-
Iconic European cities: Berlin
Insider tip to avoid the crowds
Feeling intrepid? Head for Natur-Park Südgelände, a former rail yard turned nature preserve. Amid the lush, wild vegetation, you will find railway infrastructure and art installations. Craving some exercise? Rent a bike and cycle along the Berlin Wall Trail, which follows the course of the former East German border encircling West Berlin.
Author: Benjamin Restle