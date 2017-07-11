COVID: EU vaccine passports only valid 9 months without booster

The European Commission announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine certificates in the bloc would only be valid for nine months without a booster shot.

The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members. However, officials believe it has enough backing.

Announcing the decision, the EU Commission said that a "harmonised validity period" for the COVID vaccine passports "is a necessity for safe free movement and EU level coordination."

According to the Commission, 807 million COVID vaccine certificates have been issued in the EU so far.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...