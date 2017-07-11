 COVID: EU vaccine passports only valid 9 months without booster | News | DW | 21.12.2021

News

COVID: EU vaccine passports only valid 9 months without booster

The new rule will be binding on the 27 member states of the European Union starting February 1.

Digital vaccine certificate

The European Commission announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine certificates in the bloc would only be valid for nine months without a booster shot.

The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members. However, officials believe it has enough backing.

Announcing the decision, the EU Commission said that a "harmonised validity period" for the COVID vaccine passports "is a necessity for safe free movement and EU level coordination."

 

According to the Commission, 807 million COVID vaccine certificates have been issued in the EU so far. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

