 COVID: Omicron is unstoppable now | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 16.12.2021

The omicron wave

COVID: Omicron is unstoppable now

Experts in Germany say we're unprepared for the inevitable: Hundreds of thousands of omicron infections per day. The coronavirus variant is that infectious.

An illustration of planet Earth with half the globe depicted as the COVID-19 virus, with protruding spike proteins

Omicron is more infectious than other coronavirus variants and it can evade our immune response

So, that's that: It won't be a Merry Christmas after all.

It's only a matter of time before we're hit by the full force of omicron infections — a case of "not if but when." And it won't take long. That's what three of Germany's top researchers told a press briefing on Wednesday (15.12.2021).  

Christoph Neumann-Haefelin, an immunologist at the University Medical Center Freiburg, said omicron was likely to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, by mid-January. It will have superseded the delta variant, which until now has been one of the most infectious since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Neumann-Haefelin predicts that infection rates will shoot up — possibly causing as many as hundreds of thousands of infections per day. 

The researchers have been looking at international data as a basis for their dark prognosis. Take for instance the United Kingdom: Omicron infection rates are doubling there every two to three days.

Dirk Brockmann, a physicist at Humboldt University of Berlin, says that's a factor of three to four times higher than infection rates with previous variants.

Experts in the UK estimate that new infections with omicron could go as high as between 400,000 to 700,000 cases per day.

Infographic illustrating countries with records of the omicron variant of COVID-19 (as at 14.12.2021)

They think it's possible that 20-34 million people could get infected with omicron between now in December 2021 and April 2022. That's about half of the UK population. And that's despite reinforced rules on social distancing, medical masks, school closures, and more.

"I'd be surprised if we didn't see a similar situation here in Germany," said Brockmann.

Governments must act now

Brockmann said politicians had to act immediately to set up emergency plans for a range of scenarios. And set them in motion.

"We have to slow the spread of the virus to limit the damage," said Brockmann. But, he said, it was impossible to stop it outright.   

The experts say communities will have to reduce social contacts and people's movements drastically, similar to what we did in the very first lockdowns.

"But we'd have to do a whole lot more, given the speed with which this variant is spreading," Brockmann said.   

Watch video 02:42

Long queues form at UK vaccination sites as omicron spreads

At risk even if you're boosted

Omicron is not only more infectious than other variants of the coronavirus, it can also evade our human immune responses — what the experts call "immune escape."

That means that people who are double jabbed, and even those who have had booster shots, can still get infected.

A booster jab will pump up your protection to 70-75% and it will also reduce your risk of a severe infection. But that could also lend you a false sense of security, said Sandra Ciesek, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt.

Ciesek said while it was important to get the unvaccinated vaccinated, first jabs would not be enough to fight off omicron.

"It takes many weeks for the immune system to develop a defense," she said. "The virus moves faster than that."

Omicron is more dangerous than people think

Ciesek went on to say that omicron was likely to be just as dangerous as other variants of the virus — despite some reports that suggested it may only cause mild infections.

Initial data from the UK and Denmark show that hospitalization rates for people infected with omicron are not much different from those among people who get the delta variant.

At the start of the omicron wave, reports from South Africa had let us hope that the variant was less dangerous than delta. Many people there experienced mild infections.

But since then, an increasing number of people infected with omicron have had to be hospitalized. The UK was the first country to report a death with omicron.

Ciesek said it was hard to compare the European situation with that in South Africa, where the population is on average younger, and where many people had had a previous coronavirus infection. 

Watch video 02:30

Johannesburg struggles under omicron surge

Health systems may collapse

If infection rates continue to rise dramatically, health systems may well collapse.

Take, for example, the UK again: Estimated hospitalizations of between 3-5,000 people would put a strain on the "entire machinery," said Brockmann.

Many hospitals are struggling as it is and they won't be able to accept many more patients, especially as more patients means a higher risk of medical personnel getting infected as well.

Brockmann said we could see a cascade of effects and not all of them are predictable.  

So, the German researchers are calling on politicians to act decisively. Time was running out, said Brockmann.

Ciesek said she felt that Germany was ill-prepared. The virologist said she was very concerned about the situation. 

Granted, these are worst-case scenarios. But it would not be enough to just hope that omicron shows itself to be less dangerous than other variants in the end, the three experts agreed.

Neumann-Haefelin said hoping that would be like "walking into a catastrophe with open eyes." 

This article was translated from German by Zulfikar Abbany, Editor: Fabian Schmidt 

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ICUs are full

    Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have reached the highest levels of last December. Intensive care units are filling up, patients have to be transported across the country to hospitals that still have capacity. Operations have to be cancelled, leaving cancer sufferers and other patients in the lurch.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

    Author: Thomas Latschan