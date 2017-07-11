COVID-19: Why is China's vaccination rate so low?

As countries around the world try to combat the new wave of coronavirus by expanding their vaccine rollout, China is trying to boost its vaccination rate through a combination of warnings and rewards for its citizens.

As of April 11, it had given out 167.3 million doses of vaccines across the country, but that's still far from the goal of vaccinating 560 million people, or about 40% of the population, by the end of June. Different cities and institutions have deployed different tactics to reach that goal.

In some cities, citizens can get freebies for getting vaccinated at the local health center. In other cases, teachers have asked parents to share whether they have been vaccinated or not through online groups. In some extreme cases, private companies have threatened employees into getting the vaccination.

In the southern industrial hub of Shenzhen, slogans calling on citizens to get vaccinated are hung across major streets, and in one case, a teacher asked all parents in a class to share whether they have been vaccinated or not through a WeChat group. "As long as you don't have any special physical conditions, everyone needs to get vaccinated," a woman with the surname Lee, told DW.

Lee, who works at a public hospital in Shenzhen, said most of her colleagues weren't told what kind of vaccines had been given to them. She was able to avoid getting the vaccine by showing proof that she had a medical condition preventing her from doing so. However, in some cases, workers at private companies were threatened with loss of employment if they didn't get vaccinated.

Issuing threats to encourage vaccination

"My friend's company told her last month that if she didn't get vaccinated, she would be fired, but she was breastfeeding her newborn baby at the time," Lee said. "For most people, even if they want to avoid being vaccinated with one of the Chinese vaccines, they still have to do it eventually because no one can handle the pressure coming from the government."

In Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, local citizens have been lining up to get vaccinated over the last few weeks, sources told DW. While many people are getting vaccinated voluntarily, others say information about the vaccine is strictly censored, and citizens have very few opportunities to learn about the situation in countries that have vaccinated many of their citizens with the Chinese inoculation.

"Many people in Wuhan only know that some countries have been receiving vaccines from China, but they don't know whether the vaccines have been effective in reducing the number of confirmed cases after vaccine rollout began," a man with the surname Lin, told DW. "In Wuhan, all citizens are given the Sinopharm vaccine, and in neighboring towns, some citizens are given the Sinovac vaccine."

Safety a major source of concern

Some have cited concerns over safety and efficacy as major reasons to refuse vaccination. On April 11, China's leading disease control official said existing vaccines in China offer a low level of protection, and that mixing different vaccines is one of the strategies being considered to boost the effectiveness of the inoculations.

"We will solve the issue that current vaccines don't have very high protection rates," said Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "It's now under consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process."

Gao later told China's state-run media outlet, the Global Times, that his comments were completely misunderstood by the international community.

Jason Wang, the director of the Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention at Stanford University, told DW that China is now deploying the strategy of "carrot and stick" to get more citizens vaccinated. However, he believes that the most effective way to boost vaccinations is to address the root cause of hesitation over the shot.

"One way to get people to take the vaccine is to provide incentives, and every government can provide incentives, including negative ones," Wang told DW. "If they force people to do something and they don't feel safe, the government just becomes less trustworthy."

On the other hand, China has launched an aggressive "vaccine diplomacy" program over the last few months, supplying millions of vaccines to countries in several parts of the world. However, countries like Chile, which has vaccinated a large amount of its population with Chinese vaccines, are witnessing a new wave of infections.

China vows to increase production

While some Chinese citizens remain hesitant about being vaccinated over safety concerns, others think the relatively low efficacy of Chinese coronavirus vaccines is not an issue for them. One thing that has convinced many people to get the vaccination, is the fact that many parts of the country haven't reported any new cases in several months.

"I think most parts of China are now free of the virus. As long as I can thoroughly follow the prevention protocols, I'm not worried about being infected," a woman with the surname Liu, who lives in Beijing, told DW.

"Most people around me are getting vaccinated voluntarily, and some have decided to do so as they worry that not being vaccinated could affect their ability to travel to other countries in the future. As for those who remain suspicious about the vaccines, the government hasn't forced them to be vaccinated yet."

According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, major vaccine manufacturers in the country have all increased their manufacturing capacity.

Gao Fu said China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of its citizens between the end of this year and the middle of next year. But before that happens, however, some experts say it is more important for countries to vaccinate most of their population with the most effective vaccines before opening up their borders.

"Otherwise, once the border is open, it's like opening up a can of worms, people coming from the outside start to infect citizens and they have to start all over again," said Wang.

The full names of some sources have been omitted due to the sensitive nature of the topic of vaccines in China.