 Could removing Europe′s dams revive its rivers? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 04.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Could removing Europe's dams revive its rivers?

An NGO is calling for tens of thousands of dams across Europe to be dismantled for the sake of the environment. Why is this massive undertaking needed, and how feasible would it be?

Dam on the border of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia (DW/M. Sekulic)

Sixty percent of Europe's surface waters are in poor environmental condition, according to the latest water quality report for the continent from the European Environment Agency.

The nongovernmental organization Dam Removal Europe directly attributes this to the roughly 30,000 dams blocking the continent's rivers and waterways. The NGO argues that the structures not only harm the environment, but that they are expensive to maintain, which is why its calling for their removal.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the World Fish Migration Foundation, fewer than 1 percent of the rivers in Europe now flow freely. For fish, this means battling obstacles every few meters. When the fauna are unable to make their way into certain regions, it can hamper their reproduction. Several species of fish, including salmon and sturgeon, have already disappeared entirely from some countries, impacting the livelihood of fishermen.

Read more: Almost all German lakes and rivers face ecological crisis

In addition to wildlife, dams can impact soil quality. Sediment and other nutrients get stuck in the structures, which results in fewer river deltas being formed. Strong water flow is required to transport sediment down the river. When the sediment is stuck, the excess flow leads to faster erosion.

Chinook Salmon (Imago/ZUMA Press/J. Mather)

Dams can have a negative impact on wildlife, particularly salmon

Complicated undertaking

Dam Removal Europe argues that by abolishing the continent's dams, it would give mother nature the space to recover. However carrying out this mammoth task, dubbed the Dam Removal Initiative, would not be easy. Every single dam site must be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Read more: Egypt and Ethiopia fend off water wars over Nile mega-dam

In Germany, for example, the population density in the countryside where the dams are situated is so high that the structures cannot simply be removed without careful planning and calculation to minimize disruption to regional economies.

"It is a given that every dam and weir site ought to be individually and thoroughly considered in regards to its location, community and ownership before it can be engineered, or removed," said Andreas Roth from the firm Hydro-Energie-Roth.

Watch video 06:07
Now live
06:07 mins.

Microplastics in the Rhine

Poor record keeping

In Germany alone, there are 300 dams with a height of over 15 meters (about 50 feet) and countless smaller structures fewer than 3 meters tall. However, the federal government does not keep exact figures on the number of structures or their exact locations. This lack of documentation on waterway infrastructure, which is a problem across the EU — some dams in Europe are more than 100 years old, prompted AMBER (Adaptive Management of Barriers in European Rivers) to undertake its own survey.

When it comes to Germany's oldest dams, however, the country's Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BKK) does not believe they are in danger of bursting — an event that can cause significant death and destruction, as happened in countries such as Laos and Iraq.

Read more: Laos disaster reveals the ugly side of hydropower in Southeast Asia

"The risk posed by a dam failure in Germany is estimated to be very low," said Wolfram Geier of the BKK.

Whether the Dam Removal Initiative can be successful remains to be seen, but those behind it remain steadfast in their belief that the structures must be dismantled.

"Any use of energy, including hydro-energy, has a negative impact somewhere," Roth said.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Laos disaster reveals the ugly side of hydropower in Southeast Asia

For years, the Laotian government has been pushing to make the country a major provider of hydroelectric power. Critics say that dams are being built in disregard of potential environmental dangers. (25.07.2018)  

Egypt and Ethiopia fend off water wars over Nile mega-dam

Egypt has long worried that Ethiopia's planned Grand Renaissance Dam will cut its share of the Nile River. Both countries tried to put fears of a water war to rest at a bilateral meeting in Cairo. (11.06.2018)  

Almost all German lakes and rivers face ecological crisis

A German conservation group has warned that chemicals and river engineering have damaged around 92 percent of the country's freshwater. Germany is among the worst EU performers when it comes to water protection measures. (17.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Microplastics in the Rhine  

Related content

DW Sendung eco@africa Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 03.08.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we look at reforestation efforts in Nigeria, learn about environmentally friendly aqua farming and see why shea trees are more valuable kept alive than used as charcoal in Burkina Faso.

Amerikanischer Aal

Living Planet: Demise of the American eel 19.07.2018

Hundreds of years ago, the American eel was a common sight on the Ottawa River in Canada. But today, the endangered species is at just 1 percent of its former strength, due largely to the many dams on the river. And the Ottawa River is especially important for the American eel — it's where they go to mature before making the epic journey back to their spawning grounds in the North Atlantic.

Deutschland Hitzewelle | Köln

Germany swelters under heat wave 26.07.2018

High temperatures and a prolonged drought are disrupting daily life in Germany. Ship cargo on the River Rhine has been reduced by half and fish populations have been threatened by high water temperatures.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Balkan bottleneck: Germany overwhelmed by 'enormous increase' in work visas

Denmark fines first woman for violating 'burqa ban'

Serbia: Aleksandar Vucic ready to 'protect peace' in north Kosovo

Court jails youngest member of British female terror cell