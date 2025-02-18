Costa Rica to takes India, Central Asia deportees from US

Costa Rica announced it will receive migrants deported from the US, much like Panama and Guatemala. Two hundred migrants from central Asia and India are set to arrive on Wednesday.

Costa Rica said on Monday it was willing to receive migrants from the US who are nationals of other countries. Previously, Panama and Guatemala also offered to do the same.

The country's presidential office said in a statement that 200 migrants from central Asia and India would be arriving in a commercial flight from the US on Wednesday.

They will then be moved to the countries of their origin.

