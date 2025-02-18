  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German electionUkraine warMiddle East crisis
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
MigrationCosta Rica

Costa Rica to takes India, Central Asia deportees from US

Tanika Godbole with AFP; Reuters
February 18, 2025

Costa Rica announced it will receive migrants deported from the US, much like Panama and Guatemala. Two hundred migrants from central Asia and India are set to arrive on Wednesday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qcAp
Chinese migrants on a bus to Costa Rica in a symbolic image.
Costa Rica said the deportations are funded by the USImage: Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/picture alliance

Costa Rica said on Monday it was willing to receive migrants from the US who are nationals of other countries. Previously, Panama and Guatemala also offered to do the same.

The country's presidential office said in a statement that 200 migrants from central Asia and India would be arriving in a commercial flight from the US on Wednesday. 

They will then be moved to the countries of their origin.

This is a developing story...

Tanika Godbole
Tanika Godbole Multimedia Journalist based in New Delhi