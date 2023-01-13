Cost of turning Hitler birthplace into police station soars

The controversial project was decided upon three years ago to prevent the house in the small Austrian town of Braunau am Inn from becoming a sanctuary for neo-Nazi groups and right-wing extremists.
What's the problem?
A new estimate of the cost of the work is some €20 million (roughly $21.6 million), much more expensive than initially planned, according to the Austrian Interior Ministry.
The project, agreed upon by a commission of experts as the best plan for the building, had an initial budget of €5 million. That sum was already increased once, less than a year ago — to €11 million.
The plan to make the building, where Hitler spent the first months of his life, into a police station was agreed in 2019 after a lengthy legal battle as the state sought to take ownership of the once-private property. However, work on the conversion of the building, set to last until the end of 2025, has not yet begun — and costs have mounted.
The local Oberösterreichischen Nachrichten newspaper said the construction work initially had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now delayed because of an acute shortage of materials.
Although less widely reported than core household products like food and fuel, the construction sector in Europe is another that has been hit hard by inflationary pressures over the past year.
The commission that decided on the project recommended architectural changes to make the edifice almost unrecognizable so it would become less attractive to neo-Nazis, who have repeatedly visited the site.
Authorities hope to eliminate any link between the building and the Nazi dictator. However, there will still be a monument in memory of the victims of Nazism nearby.