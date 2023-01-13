  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
The building in Braunau am Inn, part of which was the birthplace of Adolf Hitler
The building has been empty since 2011 and work has yet to begin to convert itImage: picture-alliance/dpa/Maxppp
PoliticsAustria

Cost of turning Hitler birthplace into police station soars

1 hour ago

The budget to convert the building where Hitler was born into a police station has spiraled amid delays and building material shortages.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M9zn

The cost of converting the birthplace of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler into a police station has soared to four times the original budget, officials said on Friday.

The controversial project was decided upon three years ago to prevent the house in the small Austrian town of Braunau am Inn from becoming a sanctuary for neo-Nazi groups and right-wing extremists.

What's the problem?

A new estimate of the cost of the work is some €20 million (roughly $21.6 million), much more expensive than initially planned, according to the Austrian Interior Ministry.

The project, agreed upon by a commission of experts as the best plan for the building, had an initial budget of €5 million. That sum was already increased once, less than a year ago — to €11 million.

The plan to make the building, where Hitler spent the first months of his life, into a police station was agreed in 2019 after a lengthy legal battle as the state sought to take ownership of the once-private property. However, work on the conversion of the building, set to last until the end of 2025, has not yet begun — and costs have mounted.

This illustration provide by Austrian architects Marte.Marte on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, shows a design for the conversion of the birth house of Adolf Hitler in Baraunau am Inn in Austria
The plan is to make the house unreognizable as a pilgrimage site for people who glorify the Nazi dictatorImage: picture-alliance/AP Photo/Marte.Marte Architekten

The local Oberösterreichischen Nachrichten newspaper said the construction work initially had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now delayed because of an acute shortage of materials. 

As well as the delay, the rising budget has also been blamed more generally on skyrocketing costs in the construction sector, with major changes planned for the building.

Although less widely reported than core household products like food and fuel, the construction sector in Europe is another that has been hit hard by inflationary pressures over the past year.

The commission that decided on the project recommended architectural changes to make the edifice almost unrecognizable so it would become less attractive to neo-Nazis, who have repeatedly visited the site.

Authorities hope to eliminate any link between the building and the Nazi dictator. However, there will still be a monument in memory of the victims of Nazism nearby.

What had the building been used for?

Hitler's birthplace was shrouded in controversy for years. After a long court dispute between the previous owner and the state, the Austrian government decided in 2017 to expropriate the building.

In the Nazi era, the party established a cultural center with a gallery and public library at the house in honor of their leader.

After the war, US troops briefly opened a memorial there. It later housed a library, then a school.

Finally, for 30 years, the building was home to a workshop for people with intellectual disabilities. That closed in 2011 because of a need for renovation work and the building has since been vacant.

The small town of Braunau am Inn, with some 16,000 inhabitants, lies directly on the border with Bavaria in Germany — to the north of Salzburg and to the east of Munich.

rc/msh (AFP, EFE)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia claims control of Soledar

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A smartphone showing a Rwandan health app

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view shows Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) leading the fleet during the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A ski slope barely covered with snow at the Fichtelberg in the Ore Mountains

Lack of snow forces rethink at German ski resorts

Lack of snow forces rethink at German ski resorts

Travel9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

 Jens Scheuer celebrates

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Politics4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage