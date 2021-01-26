Coronavirus: The dangers of weak vaccines

For all intents and purposes, the fight against SARS-CoV-2 in the Brazilian city of Manaus should be won already. By August 2020, three quarters of the population in the capital of the state of Amazonas had already been infected with the novel coronavirus — enough for the area to build up solid herd immunity. But then last December, COVID-cases were suddenly spiking again. Now hospitals in Manaus are running out of oxygen to keep corona-patients alive.
There's a chance that people in the Brazilian city have caught the new P.1. virus variant, which manages to "escape" the immune system's response in some people. Researchers now hope to learn more by sequencing samples from these patients.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Manaus is rising again
An "immune escape" like this is a serious concern because it could mean that even people who have already recovered from COVID could be infected again, and that the vaccines on the market aren't effective anymore or need refreshing.
But at least so far, the virus doesn't seem to have become resistant against the vaccines currently being administered to hundreds of thousands of people across the world, vaccinologist Philip Krause, chair of a World Health Organization (WHO) working group on COVID-19 vaccines, said.
"The not-so-good news is that the rapid evolution of these variants suggests that if it is possible for the virus to evolve into a vaccine-resistant phenotype, this may happen sooner than we like," Krause told the journal Science.
The evolution of virus variants
To reproduce, viruses insert their genetic make-up into a host cell. Each reproduction comes with small copying mistakes, and each one of these mistakes in turn changes the virus's genetic code — it mutates.
Vaccines put evolutionary pressure on the virus. The variants of the virus that are selected to continue reproducing are those that manage to evade the immune system by mutating.
Small copy errors occur with each reproduction - the virus mutates
That doesn't necessarily mean that a virus becomes more and more deathly through selection. After all, a virus that kills its host can't spread as well and disappears, making room for more harmless variants to spread again.
But new findings from the British government's "New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group" suggest that the variant first discovered in the UK might not just be up to 70 percent more contagious, but perhaps deadlier as well. There's not enough data to prove this yet, though.
The problem with weak vaccines
When weak vaccines are used, however, or the second dose is delayed for too long, the vaccine has the exact opposite of the desired effect. That's what Pennsylvania State University virologist Andrew Read warns against. In 2001, his research with poultry viruses led him to the conclusion that low-efficacy vaccines could even promote the development of more dangerous virus strains.
That's why some experts view delaying the second dose of the vaccine, which the UK is already implementing and the US might soon, critically. Their argument: More people will build up initial protection this way, but they won't be able to develop a sufficiently strong immune response. The body will fight the more dangerous virus strains longer, giving the virus more time to evade death through vaccination. When people who have yet to be vaccinated encounter this type of virus, there could be deathly consequences.
Immunity against the coronavirus is only created with the second dose of the vaccine
A large-scale delay of the second dose could create a pool of millions of people who have enough anti-bodies to slow down the virus and not get sick, but not enough to actually eradicate the pathogen. And that could be the perfect recipe for the creation of strains who are vaccine-resistant, Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, told Science.
"If we end up with everybody just getting one dose with no doses available for a timely boost, that would in my opinion, be a problem," Krammer said.
Other experts view the uncontrolled spread of the virus caused by higher contagiousness as the greater risk.
"It's carnage out there," says evolutionary microbiologist Andrew Read of Pennsylvania State University. "Twice as many people with partial immunity has got to be better than full immunity in half of them."
Seasonal updates for the corona vaccine?
Fortunately many vaccines have managed to remain efficient through the normal cycle of virus evolution. Neither smallpox nor measles developed a mutation that evaded the immunity brought about by the vaccines developed to eradicate them.
Getting an annual flu shot has become a reality that many people have gotten used to
In the past, only a few viruses have developed to become vaccine-resistant. One exception is the seasonal flu, which changes so quickly that it requires a new vaccine every year.
If SARS-CoV-2 behaves in a similar way, the corona vaccines would have to be updated regularly as well. According to BioNTech-Pfizer, such an update for the mRNA-vaccines could be developed within weeks. But the testing and the authorization, as well as the production and distribution of the vaccine takes time. And people across the world are already waiting for the currently authorized vaccines with baited breath.
Millions of initial doses produced
Millions of initial doses produced
From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.
Elderly population a priority
Elderly population a priority
Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.
Mobile teams deployed across Germany
Mobile teams deployed across Germany
The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.
Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech
Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech
The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.
Hungary starts a day early
Hungary starts a day early
Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Polish paramedics vaccinated first
Polish paramedics vaccinated first
A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."
Politicians aim to ease concerns
Politicians aim to ease concerns
EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient
'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient
Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.
First doses arrive in Cyprus
First doses arrive in Cyprus
An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.
Three-stage program in Austria
Three-stage program in Austria
A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
France: A million vaccinations by February
France: A million vaccinations by February
Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.
Thumbs up in Italy
Thumbs up in Italy
Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.
Portugal aims for 10% of the population
Portugal aims for 10% of the population
The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.
Ambitious rollout in Spain
Ambitious rollout in Spain
Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.