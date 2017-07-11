Coronavirus latest: US reports biggest daily jump of any country

Coronavirus cases in the US reach 3 million

Figures show the greatest daily increase of any country in the pandemic

Protests triggered by renewed lockdown measure in Serbia continue

More than 11.7 million COVID-19 cases and over 542,000 deaths worldwide

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

03:36 Germany’s public health agency the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 442 to 197,783.

The RKI also reported that the death toll was up by 12 at 9,048.

02:38 The US state of Texas has resumed executions after a five-month pause due to the pandemic. Inmate Billy Joe Wardlow was put to death by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Wardlow became the first inmate to executed since February 6 – before the pandemic and the second in the US since the nation began reopening following pandemic-related shutdowns.

The execution went ahead with hygiene measures in place. Execution witnesses on Wednesday were given masks and gloves. All prison officers and officials wore masks.

The US Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man's execution for the crime he committed in 1993.

02:00 The US recorded more than 59,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, making it the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

There were nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, nearly 9,000 in Texas and 7,800 in California.

Deaths per day in the US also rose to the highest levels since early June, to more than 900.

The issue of whether to wear a mask has now become a political one

Late on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the US crossed the grim milestone of 3 million cases.

Figures from the Johns Hopkins University also show a record for Tuesday.

Despite the rise in infections and deaths, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if school districts did not bring their students back into the classroom in the fall.

01:03 Mexico has posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 cases. Its total tally of infections now stands at 275,003, health ministry data showed.

The jump was recorded as Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with US President Donald Trump to mark the launch of the new North American trade agreement.

00:30 The number of confirmed cases in Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, has reached 30,000, said the country's disease control center.

Latest figures put the country's death toll at 684.

So far, the country's 200 million inhabitants have, like many other African nations, avoided the high death rates of the US, Brazil and parts of Europe.

But health experts fear a lack of reliable data means the virus could be spreading unchecked in Africa.

00:01 President Donald Trump's rally and other events in Tulsa have "likely" contributed to the spike in the county's caseload, a local public health official has told reporters.

"In the past few days we've had almost 500 cases and we knew we had several large events a little over two weeks ago," Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa City-County Health Department, said on being asked about Trump's campaign and the protests over racial injustice.

"So I guess we just connect the dots."

Trump held his first campaign rally in Tulsa last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the nation.

The event which attracted thousands of supporters, who were not required to wear a mask, came under criticism from public health experts.

Tulsa has reported over 4,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

00:00 Catch up on Wednesday's coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: US tops 3 million coronavirus cases

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv, kmm/rc (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)