Coronavirus latest: Spain holds memorial as cases spike elsewhere

- A memorial ceremony for COVID-19 victims has been held in Madrid. Follow DW for the latest.

- Germany reports over 200,000 total coronavirus infections

- US sees record high of 67,632 new cases in a day

- Venezuela, Ireland halt reopening as cases surge

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:10 Germany's largest slaughterhouse and meat-packing plant resumed production after a coronavirus outbreak among its workers caused a local lockdown for tens of thousands of local residents.

Production at the Tönnies facility in the town of Gütersloh in North Rhine-Westphalia was halted in mid-June after 1,400 employees of the plant tested positive for the virus. Regional lockdowns, like the one imposed around the plant, have been at the center of a heated debate among the 16 German states.

However, all 16 health ministers appear to have reached a consensus that such measures could be a "suitable method" for containing local outbreaks.

09:20 Spain's King Felipe has led a ceremony in Madrid to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The televised ceremony at an esplanade in Madrid's Royal Palace was attended by high-ranking EU and WHO officials, along with representatives from religious organizations and relatives of victims.

Spain has been one of the countries hit worst by the pandemic, with 28,413 confirmed deaths from the disease.

09:00 Israel has seen its highest number of infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced. Over 1,700 new cases were recorded. If the numbers continue to rise, a lockdown is expected to be put back in place in the next few days.

A rapid easing of restrictions from the end of May may have rapidly increased coronavirus numbers in the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a one-time payment of 750 shekels (€192, $218) for individuals, up to 3,000 shekels for families to alleviate financial stress caused by the pandemic on Wednesday.

08:55 South Korea needs more public hospitals to prevent potential infectious disease outbreaks worse than coronavirus, a senior government official has said.

The country's early success in taming the coronavirus through aggressive contact tracing and testing has been much praised by disease experts worldwide as a gold standard for how to deal with the disease. But only 10% of hospital beds are found in public hospitals, which officials say would have been far too few if the virus had infected more people.

08:45 Pakistan has reported its lowest daily death rate from the coronavirus in about a month. It recorded 40 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday. The highest single-day death toll was 153 on June 19.

Authorities fear another spike if people ignore social distancing during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated on July 31.

07:45 Russia has reported 6,428 new cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from the day before. This brings the total number of infections in the country to above 750,000.

Russia is the fourth-worst affected country in the world behind the US, Brazil and India.

07:38 The Indian states of Bihar and Goa have gone into lockdown. In northern Bihar, home to 125 million people, over 600 people died in the previous 24 hours. The Red Cross called the spread "alarming."

Eyewitness reports say traffic in the state capital of Patna was much at normal rates, with many pointing out the difficulty of policing a lockdown for so many people. The lockdown will last for 15 days.

A lack of coronavirus discipline in Goa caused the state to go back into lockdown for three days: the state premier said too many people were "stepping out to meet people at parties."

04:43 Despite some signs of recovery, the global economy still faces challenges ahead, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Activity "has started to gradually strengthen…But we are not out of the woods yet, "IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a message to G20 finance ministers ahead of a weekend summit in Saudi Arabia.

In June, the global crisis lender downgraded its growth forecasts, saying it now expects global GDP to fall by 4.9% in 2020. Coronavirus lockdown measures around the globe caused a deeper contraction than anticipated and only a "tepid recovery is expected for next year," Georgieva said.

By providing $11 trillion (€9.6 trillion) in stimulus, G20 nations had helped to prevent an even worse outcome, but "these safety nets must be maintained as needed and, in some cases, expanded," Georgieva said in a blog post.

Such measures include paid sick leave for low-income families as well as access to health care and unemployment insurance, she said.

Georgieva acknowledged concern for rising debt levels, but said, "At this stage in the crisis, however, the costs of premature withdrawal are greater than continued support where it is needed."

The IMF chief drew attention to jobs that have been lost during the pandemic, possibly for good. Workers will need support and training to move into new sectors, she said.

"The bottom line is that the pandemic is likely to increase poverty and inequality," she said, adding that policymakers have "a once-in-a-century shot" at building a better, greener and more equitable world.

03:38 Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 534 to 200,260. Data released by the Robert Koch Institute, the country's official body for disease control, said that the death toll rose by seven on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9,078.

03:26 China's GDP grew by 3.2% in the second quarter, after a major slump during the beginning of the year. As lockdown measures have ended, the government has provided a stimulus to revive the economy from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy had contracted by 1.6% on a year-on-year basis compared to last year. The GDP jumped by 11.5% in April-June compared to the previous quarter, exceeding projections.

However, consumption and investment still remained low, suggesting that the government may have to ramp up its stimulus efforts.

02:15 Ireland is putting on hold plans to end its lockdown because of a spike in new infections, Prime Minister Micheal Martin has announced.

Ireland had been set to enter the fourth and final phase of relaxing its restrictions this coming Monday but now this has been postponed for the foreseeable future. As a result, Irish citizens will have to wait for a full reopening of pubs and bars.

01:55 The Australian state of Victoria has revealed two men in their 80s died overnight from COVID-19.

The country's second-most populated state also reported a record daily increase in people infected with the virus.

Victoria registered 317 new daily infections, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak emerged. The previous high for the state that is home to some 6.5 million people was 288 new cases, which occurred last week.

Meanwhile, the Australian government plans to spend A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion, €964 million) to help offset the crisis brought about by the pandemic. The funding will be used to extend a program to subsidize the wages of apprentices.

01:12 A lawmaker in Chile has sprinted through congress wearing a pink cape to celebrate the passing of a coronavirus emergency bill in the South American country's lower house.

While donning a face mask, caped crusader Pamela Jiles ran repeatedly past President Sebastian Pinera's Cabinet, who had opposed the bill.

Pamela Jiles brought fellow lawmakers to their feet with her caped performance

Jiles is a former journalist and a member of the far-left Broad Front coalition which represents a poor area of the Chilean capital, Santiago.

She has been a fervent supporter of the proposal to allow citizens hit hard by lockdown measures to withdraw up to 10% of privately held pension funds. The act will be voted on by senators next week.

00:55 The US set a daily record of 67,632 cases in less than 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. The world's worst-affected nation has seen a surge since June, especially in the southern and western parts of the country.

For the last 10 days, new cases have been within the range of 55,000 and 65,000 per day. More than 137,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

Meanwhile, the state of California reported its second-worst day in terms of cases and deaths on Wednesday, with more than 11,000 new infections and 140 fatalities. The number of tests and those testing positive has also risen in the state.

The positivity rate reached 7% for the last two weeks. Los Angeles County had a positivity rate of more than 10%

00:24 Many nations across the globe saw coronavirus cases rising on Wednesday, forcing them to reconsider plans of reopening. The number of cases has crossed 13.4 million and more than 579,000 have died worldwide.

Latin America, the world's second hardest-hit region topped 150,000 deaths on Wednesday. Venezuela announced localized restrictions just four days after ending lockdown. Ireland too had to halt reopening plans as cases surged.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

