Coronavirus latest: Over 100,000 dead in Europe

Over 2.3 million people worldwide have been infected by the deadly COVID-19, resulting in more than 160,000

With over 100,000 deaths reported, Europe is the region the hardest hit by the virus.

Some 4.5 billion people are still confined to their homes as part of social distancing measures to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

The US has announced plans to reduce lockdown measures in certain states starting Monday.

00:05 The coronavirus death toll in Europe surged past 100,000 on Saturday. Accounting for 100,510 deaths — nearly two-thirds of the 157,163 global fatalities, according to a tally by the AFP news agency. Europe has suffered a greater death toll than any other continent.

Nearly a quarter of worldwide fatalities have been reported in the United States, where some 38,000 people have died, according to the John Hopkins Institute.

Over 4.5 billion people — more than half of humanity — remain at home as part of voluntary or enforced efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing. Japan, Mexico, Spain, France, and the UK are among the countries that have expanded such measures or extended the length of their national lockdowns.

In the US, President Donald Trump has announced that lockdown measures will be partially eased in the states of Texas and Vermont starting on Monday. Isolated protests against lockdown measures have taken place around the US.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

kp/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)