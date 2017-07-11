Coronavirus digest: Over 6,000 flights canceled over Christmas weekend as omicron surges

Over 6,000 flights were scrapped worldwide during the Christmas weekend as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus hindered holiday plans, tracking website Flightaware.com reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, more than 2,800 flights were canceled, including nearly 990 flights from or to United States airports alone.

Friday saw around 2,400 cancellations, while on Sunday 1,500 flights were scrubbed so far.

Several airliners, including Lufthansa, Delta and United, are facing staff shortages with pilots, cabin crew and other employees calling in sick or staying in quarantine.

Europe

Germany has postponed its goal of inoculating 80% of its population with at least one dose and now wants to reach the target by the end of January, a government spokesperson told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

The government had planned to achieve the target by January 7. Until now, only 74% of the population is vaccinated and nearly 5.3 million people would need to get their first jabs to meet the original deadline.

However, the goal of 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year is likely to be met by as early as Monday, the Bild am Sonntag reported from government circles.

According to the report, only about 50,000 vaccinations were still pending on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Germany on Sunday reported 10,100 more cases of coronavirus infection and 88 new deaths.This brings the total infections to 6,991,381 with 110,364 deaths. The seven-day incidence dropped to 220.7 from 242.9 the previous day. The figure reflects how many people per 100,000 population have contracted the virus in the past seven days.

Asia

China on Sunday recorded its highest daily coronavirus caseload in 21 months as infections doubled in the country's latest hotspot, Xian.

The northwestern city, which has a population of 13 million, was entering its fourth day of a strict lockdown when it reported 155 locally transmitted cases for Saturday, official figures showed on Sunday.

Oceania

In Australia, the most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday hit a record number of new COVID-19 infections with 6,394 more cases and witnessed a spike in hospitalizations.

Thousands of people are quarantined at home in Australia after testing positive for the virus or coming in contact with someone who has.

Over 70% of infections in the country are from the omicron variant but New South Wales does not conduct genome testing to determine the variant.

However, the state's Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, said on Sunday that omicron is spreading.

"We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,'' he said. "If we're all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.''

dvv/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)