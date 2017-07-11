Coronavirus Digest: One death every 15 seconds

Latest developments

More than 700,000 people around the globe have died from the coronavirus, according to the latest data from the John Hopkins Institute in the US.

Read more: Coronavirus: What you should know about tests

Fatality figures from the past two weeks equate to about 247 deaths per hour, or one every 15 seconds, on average.

Over 18.5 million people have been diagnosed, and some 11 million have recovered.

Here's a Wednesday roundup of other major stories regarding coronavirus around the world:



Watch video 03:09 Share How to finance a COVID-19 vaccine for all Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gP1h How to finance a COVID-19 vaccine for all

Europe

Ukraine has reported a record daily jump in infections, with coronavirus cases climbing by 1,271 between Tuesday and Wednesday, the country's council of security and defense said. Infections have gone up significantly in Ukraine since authorities began easing lockdown restrictions two months ago.

Meanwhile in Germany, the nation's hospital association said hospitals are well prepared for a potential second wave of outbreaks there.

"The hospitals are well-equipped for a potential second wave," the association's director Georg Blaum said. "We still have increasing vacancies for intensive care and isolation rooms." Hospitals also have better stockpiles of protective equipment than they did at the beginning of the year, he added.

Read more: Coronavirus travel rules: With EU open for travelers, who can go where?

Asia

In Japan, a gargling solution flew off drugstore shelves after the governor of the western prefecture of Osaka suggested it might protect against the coronavirus. Thousands of people posted photos to social media of empty shelves and "Out of Stock" notices, images reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic, when medical masks and disinfectant were in short supply.

"Perhaps we can even overcome the coronavirus with gargling medicine," Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura had said at a news conference on Tuesday. He cited a study that showed a smaller viral load in the saliva of 41 patients with mild coronavirus symptoms that had regularly gargled with a medicine infused with povidone-iodine solution, compared to those who had not.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics: Japanese excitement waning one year to Games

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said he was aware of the Osaka governor's comments and that the government would "closely watch developments of the research."

Pharmacy shelves in Japan were left bare after customers rushed to buy up gargling solution. A governor had suggested the solution could protect against COVID-19.

Africa

Around 24,000 health workers in South Africa have contracted COVID-19, and 181 of them have died, the country's health ministry said.

South Africa is currently the hardest-hit country in Africa. With over 521,000 coronavirus diagnoses, the country accounts for over half of total infections on the continent and is among the top five worst affected countries globally.

Health workers account for 5% of the South Africa's total caseload.

Americas

Latin America has become the global leader for number of confirmed coronavirus deaths, overtaking Europe. A Reuters survey based on official data showed the region accounting for more than 206,000 deaths, or about 30% of global cases. Brazil is the most affected, with almost 96,000 deaths, followed by Mexico with almost 49,000 deaths. The virus is also spreading rapidly in Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia.

Watch video 02:30 Share Bolivia's hospitals overwhelmed Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gNul Coronavirus: Bolivians die as overwhelmed hospitals refuse to admit them

Catch up on the best DW coronavirus content of the day

In Germany and elsewhere, whispers of a "second wave" of infections are growing louder. While hospitals say they are ready, the lack of a vaccine or reliable cure is still cause for concern. Meanwhile, countries are dependent on a holistic approach to beat back the outbreak.

Read more: Coronavirus: Is Germany ready for the second wave?

kp/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Subscribe to Corona Compact — DW's newsletter tracking coronavirus in Asia