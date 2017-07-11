Coronavirus digest: Merkel to meet with state premiers over vaccination program

Germany's ngela Merkel is set to meet with the 16 state premiers to discuss improvements to the country's vaccination program.

Several federal ministers, and representatives of both the vaccine manufacturers and the European Commission are also expected to take part in a videoconference. Several state premiers have demanded clarity on both the quantity and timing of vaccine deliveries, following widespread confusion.

Health Minister Jens Spahn tried to manage expectations ahead of the summit, telling the mass-circulation Bild that Germany cannot produce more vaccines "by a summit alone."

"Vaccine production is the most challenging thing there is," he said. Meanwhile, Berlin's Governing Mayor Michael Müller wrote a letter to Merkel, calling for a "national vaccination plan." If, by the end of September, all people in Germany are to be offered vaccinations, a concrete plan will be necessary, he said.

Additionally, in order for Germany to meet its ambitious goal of having everyone vaccinated by late summer, the country will "have to make a great effort," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Europe

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said. The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortage over production problems.

Asia

Israel extended a national lockdown on Sunday, over fears that new coronavirus variants would increase the number of infections. Despite the lockdown, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attended the Jerusalem funerals of two prominent rabbis on Sunday, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partners.

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of the virus this week for Tokyo and other areas, as hospitals remain overburdened, despite a decrease in cases since the peak of the pandemic.

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its expert panel this week, public broadcaster NHK said. Japan has recorded over 386,000 infections and more than 5,600 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Americas

In the US, A group of 10 Republican senators pitched their own version of coronavirus relief plan in a letter to President Joe Biden. The Republican alternative to Biden's $1.9 trillion plan (€1.6 trillion), would be far smaller, at just $600 billion.

Biden invited the letter signatories to meet with him Monday and discuss their plan, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki,

But "with the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many, the need for action is urgent, and the scale of what must be done is large," Psaki said. The US has recorded over 26 million cases and 452,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

lc/dj (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)