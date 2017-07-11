Coronavirus digest: Melbourne extends lockdown with tougher restrictions

The Australian city of Melbourne extended its lockdown for two weeks on Monday, with tougher restrictions in place. Under the new guidelines, an overnight curfew takes effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m..

Playgrounds and parks will be closed, and people will not be allowed to remove their masks in public for consumption of alcohol. Permits will be required for authorized work, and large construction projects will be restricted to 25% of their workforce.

"We are at a tipping point. There is simply no option today but to further strengthen this lockdown," said Victorian state premier Daniel Andrews.

Here is a roundup of other coronavirus news from around the world:

Oceania

Elsewhere in Australia, the city of Sydney is also struggling to control an outbreak of the delta variant. The city recorded seven deaths in the last 24 hours, and the state of New South Wales saw 478 new cases on the same day.

"Our community transmission numbers are disturbingly high. Every death is a person who has loved ones, who has died in tragic circumstances and our heartfelt condolences to all of those loved ones and families," said state premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Asia

On Sunday, Iran recorded 620 deaths, its highest toll ever, with 36,736 new cases. Officials said the country was experiencing its fifth wave, with infections being driven by the delta variant.

Non-essential businesses will be closed from Monday until August 28, and a travel ban between provinces has been put in place till August 27. Authorities have stopped short of a full lockdown, and are ramping up the vaccination process.

The Philippines reported its first case of the so-called lambda variant, in a 35-year-old female who has recovered. Health authorities said they were trying to determine whether she was a Filipino national who had traveled from abroad.

The capital region of Manila is under strict lockdown until August 20.

Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged citizens to get vaccinated and comply with restrictions. He said a lockdown would be a "last resort."

"We will do everything to avoid framers, which are destructive tools for our livelihood, economy and children's education. If we continue the quarantine policy and the destructive limitations for the economy, we will just go financially broke," he said.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute on Monday reported a further 2,126 cases and four deaths. The incidence rate continued to rise, albeit only slightly, to 36.2 cases per 100,000 people per week.

tg/msh (dpa, AP, Reuters)