Coronavirus digest: France says second wave 'highly likely' in autumn and winter

A second wave of the coronavirus is "highly likely" this autumn or winter, France's top scientific body has said. The European country recorded a noticeable increase in new infections over the past two weeks.

"France has the situation under control but it is precarious, with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population," the scientific committee that monitors the new coronavirus said in a statement published by the French Health Ministry on their website.

"It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter."

Here's a roundup of the other major stories regarding coronavirus around the world:

International

A soccer player who deliberately coughs near another player or soccer official can be issued a red card, the game's lawmaker has announced.

In light of the pandemic, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) updated its guidelines to allow referees to red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also an option.

In a statement IFAB said action should not be taken in situations where the cough was "clearly accidental" or when there is a large distance between players.

"However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action," the statement said.

Americas

Latin America has surpassed five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Brazil driving the regional surge.

The region, which now has over 200,000 deaths,is struggling to contain the spread of the virus, with infections picking up pace as governments ease restrictions in the hopes of recovering the economy. Health experts say it has been difficult to contain the virus in the region's poor, densely packed cities.

Asia

Australian Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews said 500 military personnel will be deployed to the country's second-most populated state to bolster COVID-19 self-isolation orders, with anyone found in breach of those measures facing new fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00, €3,000). The only exemption will be for urgent medical care.

"There is literally no reason for you to leave your home and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason," Andrews told reporters. Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew.

Hong Kong reported 78 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time in almost two weeks that new cases had fallen into double-digits. Mainland China registered 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. Of those, 28 were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and two in Liaoning province in the northeast. Another six cases were brought by Chinese arriving from overseas. No new deaths were registered.

The Philippines, meanwhile, reported 6,352 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia. The island country has posted a record rise in cases in five of the past six days. Capital city Manila and nearby provinces have reinstated strict lockdown measures for two weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Europe

School children in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern went back to school on Monday, the first state in Germany where the academic year has started again following the summer holidays. For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown closed schools in mid-March, the state's 152,700 pupils and students will once again have daily classes.

