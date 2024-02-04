  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentDenmark

Copenhagen - Hip, green, sustainable

April 2, 2024

Copenhagen is renowned for being bike friendly and for its cutting-edge design and architecture. But the Danish capital has also become a hub of environmental protection and sustainability.

Once a fishing village, today Copenhagen is a bustling metropolis where designers turn fabric remnants into hip fashion and restaurants grow lettuce in indoor warehouses. City architect Camilla van Deurs says the goal is to create a livable city. Internationally renowned Copenhagen-based architect Bjarke Ingels calls it ‘hedonistic sustainability.’ The documentary shows us around the city and introduces us to the people that are helping to make Copenhagen one of the best places in the world to live.

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

