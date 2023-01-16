Royals from across Europe are expected to attend the funeral of Greece's last kingImage: Petros Giannakouri/AP Photo/picture alliance
Constantine II: Royals attend funeral for Greece's last king
28 minutes ago
Members of Europe's royal families have gathered in Athens to bid farewell to Greece's former and last king, Constantine II. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony following controversy over his funeral.
Constantine II, the last king of Greece, is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Athens on Monday, with European royalty expected to attend.
The late monarch died last week at the age of 82, after his health deteriorated following a stroke. Constantine was a divisive figure in Greece's history and will be buried as a private citizen.
Who is attending?
Over 200 people are expected to attend the private funeral service, which is being held at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral.
Members of the public were able to pay their respects on Monday morning. Thousands of people lined up outside the church to pass by Constantine's casket.
He will later be buried at the summer palace of the former royal family in northern Athens where Constantine's ancestors are buried.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, the king and queen of the Netherlands and the entire royal family of Spain will be in attendance. Royals from Sweden, Luxembourg and Monaco are also set to attend.
The British royal family is being represented by Princess Anne — the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Neither King Charles III, the current British monarch and cousin of the late Greek king, nor Prince William, who was the godson of Constantine, are expected to attend.