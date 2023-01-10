Constantine II: Greece's former and last king dies at 82

According to Greek media, he was taken to an Athens hospital last week with breathing problems.
Way to the throne
Constantine was born on June 2, 1940, in Athens to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Federica of Hanover. Before Constantine's first birthday, the royal family was forced to flee Greece during the German invasion in World War II.
King George II returned to Greece in 1946, following a disputed referendum, but
died a few months later, making Constantine the heir to King Paul I. King Paul I died of cancer on March 6, 1964 and Constantine succeeded him.
Short reign
The youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medalist in sailing, was hugely popular. But by the following year he had squandered much of that support with his active involvement in the political machinations.
After a 1967 military coup, Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile. The dictatorship abolished the monarchy in 1973 while a referendum after democracy was restored in 1974 dashed any hopes that Constantine had of ever reigning again.