Former King Constantine II of Greece
Former King Constantine II of Greece died at the age of 82Image: Panayiotis Tzamaros/NurPhoto/picture alliance
PoliticsGreece

Constantine II: Greece's former and last king dies at 82

32 minutes ago

Former King Constantine II, a cousin of Britain's King Charles III, ruled Greece before the country became a republic in 1974. Greek media reported he died of a stroke.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LzHc

Greece's former King Constantine II, who ruled before the country became a republic in 1974, died in Athens on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Greek public broadcaster ERT said Constantine, a cousin of British monarch King Charles III, died "of a stroke."

According to Greek media, he was taken to an Athens hospital last week with breathing problems.

Way to the throne

Constantine was born on June 2, 1940, in Athens to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Federica of Hanover. Before Constantine's first birthday, the royal family was forced to flee Greece during the German invasion in World War II.

King George II returned to Greece in 1946, following a disputed referendum, but
died a few months later, making Constantine the heir to King Paul I. King Paul I died of cancer on March 6, 1964 and Constantine succeeded him.

DW's role during Greece's dictatorship

Short reign

The youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medalist in sailing, was hugely popular. But by the following year he had squandered much of that support with his active involvement in the political machinations. 

After a 1967 military coup, Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile. The dictatorship abolished the monarchy in 1973 while a referendum after democracy was restored in 1974 dashed any hopes that Constantine had of ever reigning again.

dh/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

