Conflicted identities — Latvia's Russian minority

Latvia regained independence over 30 years ago, but the EU and NATO member remains conflicted over the legacy of its Soviet past and the challenges of contemporary geopolitical tensions. The country’s Russian-speaking minority in particular is marked by history and the influence of Moscow. Do they identify more as Latvians or Russians today? How strong is their loyalty to Latvia? Analyzing the historical roots of those tensions - from Soviet-era annexation to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine - this documentary paints a multi-layered portrait of an evolving society. Personal accounts and interviews shed light on the challenges stemming from cultural identity, loyalty and historical trauma, and show how people are seeking a shared way forward to the future.