SocietyLatvia

Conflicted identities — Latvia's Russian minority

Demid Sheronkin
December 16, 2024

Around a quarter of Latvia's population have Russian roots - a community struggle to reconcile their own distinct identity with loyalty to their country of birth. What impact is Russia's invasion of Ukraine having on Latvia?

https://p.dw.com/p/4oDNG

Latvia regained independence over 30 years ago, but the EU and NATO member remains conflicted over the legacy of its Soviet past and the challenges of contemporary geopolitical tensions. The country’s Russian-speaking minority in particular is marked by history and the influence of Moscow. Do they identify more as Latvians or Russians today? How strong is their loyalty to Latvia? Analyzing the historical roots of those tensions - from Soviet-era annexation to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine - this documentary paints a multi-layered portrait of an evolving society. Personal accounts and interviews shed light on the challenges stemming from cultural identity, loyalty and historical trauma, and show how people are seeking a shared way forward to the future.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up