Composting dead pets to grow new life in Colombia

This year, companies in the US will begin composting human remains. But a Colombian start-up is already returning deceased pets to the cycle of life.

Doris Sanchez at the memorial garden outside Medellin run by pet composting company Pleia

Doris Sanchez visits a small tree planted with the remains of her dog Lolita, at a memorial garden outside Medellin run by pet composting company Pleia

Doris Sanchez brushes fallen leaves from the ground at the foot of a little bush with reddish leaves. Next to it hangs a photo of her beloved beagle, Lolita, who died of a heart attack last year. The plant, a eugenia, carries more than just memories of her late four-legged friend 

It is one of about a dozen young trees and shrubs clustered around a large greenhouse on a hilltop a short drive from Medellin in Colombia. Insidethe remains of other pets are being composted in neatly aligned compartments filled with soil and wood chips. 

"It's a little bit sad to come here, because we still miss her," Sanchez says. But the memorial gardenwith commanding views of the surrounding Andes, is also a place for reflection"It's comforting to see how this tree is growing and how Lolita's remains are now generating life," she says.  

In most countriespet owners can have their deceased animals cremated or buried when they pass away. But since 2017, Pleia in Medellin has been one of a handful of companies around the world to compost dead pets and use their remains to grow trees and plants.  

It's a way of dealing with death that could be better for the environment and will soon be available for some human remains.  

Pleia pet composting, Medellin Colombia

A Pleia customer visits the company's greenhouse to learn about pet composting. The bodies are buried separately in piles of soil and wood chips

An eco-friendly end 

"When you cremate a bodyyou burn fossil fuels and emit carbon into the atmosphere," explains Daniel Correa, co-founder of Pleia"And when you bury a body you can contaminate underground water sources."  

Studies have shown that human burials can contaminate groundwater with pathogenic bacteria and chemicals like formaldehyde. Some coffins also pollute the soil with varnishes.  

But composting means mortal remains can instead be "a source of nutrients that can feed a new cycle of life," Correa saysCentral to Pleia's concept is to change attitudes to death by not "perceiving the body as something that you need to get rid of."  

Farmers in the United States and Europe have been composting dead livestock for several years now to reduce disposal costs, burying thein large piles of wood and soil for several weeks until their remains decompose 

But composting is still for new pet funeral companies. Pleia  named after a constellation of stars  is the only company in Colombia to offer the service.  

Bacteria, wood chips and heat  

Workers bury dead pets separately in rectangular piles of soil and wood chips about 90 centimeters (35 inches) long. To speed up decomposition, the bodies are first doused with transparent liquid that contains bacteria cultivated at Pleia's own facilities. 

Wood chips help absorb bodily fluids, Correa explains, and the warmth inside the greenhouse and soil enable the bacteria to "do their job."  

The soil also keeps bad smells from emerging, and workers only need to check the piles occasionally to see how fast the corpses are decomposing. It takes about two months for dog or cat to turn into compost.  

From pet to pot plant  

Correa founded Pleia with fellow veterinarian Melissa Naranjo after the pair collaborated on a university thesis that investigated sustainable options for disposing of animal corpses.   

Daniel Correa and Melissa Naranjo, Pleia pet composting Medellin, Colombia

Daniel Correa and Melissa Naranjo founded Pleia in 2017 collaborated on a thesis looking at sustainable ways to dispose of dead animals

"This was our thesis project at university, but we wanted to give it real-life use," says Correa, who graduated from the CES University Medellin with a degree in veterinary medicine in 2015.  

The company now has 10 employees and says it's picking up around 200 animals each month in Medellin, charging customers between US$50 (40 euros) and $150 to compost them. Prices vary according to the type of service and the weight of the pet. 

Customers can have the remains of their pets used to grow trees at Pleia's memorial garden, or they can buy potted plants fertilized with their pet'remains, which are then delivered to their homes. 

The second option is by far the most popular, which is why the peaceful garden still has only a small collection of trees. But it also hosts group therapy session for bereaved pet owners. These are run by Jorge Zapata, a psychologist who specializes in grief. 

"We know that pets have become increasingly important members of families," Zapata says. "What we are trying to do is to give these pets a send-off that reflects the importance that they had to these families during their lives."

Pot plants fertilized with the remains of dead pets at Pleia, Medellin, Colombia

Ready for delivery at Pleia's offices, each pot carries the name of the pet whose remains fertilize the plant inside

Composting your grandmother 

Composting human remains will soon be an option in at least one US state. In 2019, Washington became the first US state to legalize human composting  or "natural organic reduction" — following lobbying by Recompose, a company that's pioneering the process, and which it says saves around 1 ton of CO2 compared to burial or cremation.

Recompose charges $5,500 for its human composting service and gives customers the option to pay long before their death in monthly installments. The price includes delivery of the  decomposed  remains of customers to their families or to a nature reserve in Washington state, where they will be used to grow trees.  

Recompose says 300 people have already signed up for its composting plan. It is reportedly one of three companies that will begin offering the service in Washington this year. Legislators in Colorado and California are also considering legislation to allow human composting 

Correa believes the practice will be possible in Colombia one day, too. But for now, Pleia plans to expand pet composting to two more cities next yearand eventually hopes to bring the service to other Latin American countries.   

"We believe we can make the world a better place with these sustainable practices," Correa says"And we want to give our pets the chance to create life, even after they are gone." 

  • Deutschland Gorilla-Mutter gibt totes Baby seit Tagen nicht her im Allwetterzoo Münster

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Inseparable

    Gorilla mum Gana at Münster Zoo couldn't accept her baby Claudio's death. For days, she carried his dead body around and defended it against the zookeepers. This isn't unusual for great ape mothers who lose offspring, researchers say. Some moms won't even let go their baby's dead - and in the meantime, mummified - body for weeks.

  • Orca Wale

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Ocean burial

    Orcas, dolphins and other sea mammals also carry around their dead offspring for a while - not an easy task underwater. Researchers observed dolphin moms trying to balance their dead baby's body on their beaks, and diving after it when it finally sank to the ground. When adult dolphins die, their companions guard the dead bodies for days as well.

  • Botswana Afrikanische Elefanten mit einem toten Artgenossen

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Death watch

    Elephants are famous for their excellent memory - no wonder they mourn especially long and intensively for their dead. A group of elephants congegrate around a dead elephants body in a kind of wake. Even elephants from other groups come to say goodbye to the deceased. Elephants have also been seen visiting the bones of other dead elephants, and touching the skeletons with their trunks.

  • Mantelpaviane

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Grooming in consolation

    Baboons show strong signs of stress when a close companion dies. The concentration of stress hormones in their blood rises, researchers have shown. To cope with the loss, baboons tend to seek out their friends. They dedicate themselves to grooming, which helps to lower their stress hormones.

  • Krähe auf einem Grabstein an Allerheiligen

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Calling to say goodbye

    When a crow dies, other crows summon members of their species, and together they gather around the carcass. They'll also typically stop eating for some time after a death. The effects of grief are especially evident in birds that spend their entire life with one partner - like geese or songbirds. Effects sometimes extend to the remaining partner stopping eating, and eventually dying itself.

  • Franzosen-Kaiserfisch - Pomacanthus paru

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    What about fish?

    Fish often remain unusually still after a fellow dies in the same aquarium. Researchers say this behavior is probably due to stress hormones released into the water by the dying fish. Few studies have looked into whether fish actually mourn their dead, but this seems conceivable - at least for fish that live in pairs, like the French angelfish.

  • Deutschland Hauskatze und Kragenbärin im Berliner Zoo

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Inter-species mourning

    There are also cases of animals grieving for members of other species. Take, for example, "Muschi" the cat and "Mäuschen" the Asiatic black bear. The pair became inseparable at Berlin Zoo - and when the bear died, the cat refused to leave her companion's enclosure. She stayed there, meowing mournfully.

  • Argentinien der Schäferhund Capitan

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Guarding at the grave

    People grieve deeply when they lose their beloved dog. The same goes for dogs who lose their masters. The German shepherd "Capitan" for many years stood guard at the grave of his master at the Villa Carlos cemetery in Argentina.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / nm


