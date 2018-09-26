Colonia Dignidad sect victims to receive compensation

Germany says it will pay people mistreated in the Colonia Dignidad settlement in Chile up to €10,000 in compensation. The colony, founded by emigrant Germans, was the site of sexual abuse and torture over decades.
Victims who suffered sexual and other abuse at the German "Colonia Dignidad" settlement in Chile are to receive up to €10,000 ($11,178) in compensation, a German government commission said on Friday.
Past German governments have faced criticism for not undertaking enough to investigate and stop activities at Colonia Dignidad, which also saw the torture and murder of a number of opponents of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s.
Read more: Doctor of German cult 'Colonia Dignidad' avoids prison sentence
Compensation package
Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen presented details of the aid package, which includes:
'Failure and scandal'
The human rights spokesman of Germany's conservative CDU-CSU parliamentary bloc, Michael Brand, spoke of "failure and scandal" in the past, calling Colonia Dignidad a "horror colony with a pedophile sadist at its head."
The Greens parliamentarian Renate Künast called the compensation offer "acceptable." She said Germany bore some guilt for at least supporting the structures of Colonia Dignidad.
Read more: Chile to preserve Colonia Dignidad cult archive
German negligence?
Germany has been accused of doing too little to put a stop to activities in the colony, and the compensation can be seen as reflecting a desire to make good past omissions. Niels Annen said that although the German government did not have "any direct responsibility" for events at Colonia Dignidad, it did have a moral duty.
What was Colonia Dignidad? The settlement was founded in the 1960s by Paul Schäfer, a lay preacher who was fleeing from sexual abuse accusations in Germany. It is sited some 350 kilometers (217 miles) from the Chilean capital, Santiago de Chile. Schäfer said he wanted to establish a colony where his followers could lead "an early Christian lifestyle in the Promised Land." However, instead, Schäfer ran the colony like a dictatorship.
What abuses took place at the colony? Schäfer oversaw torture, forced labor and sexual abuse of children from the founding of the colony in the 1960s up into the 1990s. During the Chilean military dictatorship, government opponents were also tortured and murdered.
What became of its founder? Paul Schäferwas sentenced in Chile to 20 years' imprisonment for child abuse, and died in prison in 2010 at the age of 88.
What has become of the colony now? Colonia Dignidad has renamed itself "Villa Baviera" and tried to shake off its past. Members are now allowed to visit universities and the site attracts a number of tourists, some of them drawn by its infamous history.
tj/rt (dpa, KNA)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Hartmut Hopp of the infamous "Colonia Dignidad" cult in Chile will not be serving a prison sentence, a Düsseldorf court has ruled. A victim's attorney said the ruling was an "invitation" to pedophiles to hide in Germany. (26.09.2018)
Paul Schaefer, the ex-Nazi corporal who tyranically ruled a Chilean cult community, died Saturday while serving a prison sentence for abusing children and taking part in the torture and murder of political prisioners. (24.04.2010)
Chilean authorities have declared the archive of the notorious Colonia Dignidad cult to be part of its "national heritage. " The German-led community had cooperated with the Pinochet regime. (24.06.2016)
German President Joachim Gauck said he regrets failures of past German diplomats to act on abuses at the Colonia Dignidad enclave in Chile. But for Germany to take responsibility would be "too much self-incrimination." (13.07.2016)
Torture, slavery, child abuse: Germany's foreign minister met with victims of a German sect run in Chile for decades. At the same time, the government in Berlin is declassifying the Colonia Dignidad files. (27.04.2016)
Germany and Chile have signed an agreement on the notorious cult of Colonia Dignidad founded by a pedophile ex-Nazi who fled Germany after WWII. The cult operated with impunity for decades, committing dreadful crimes. (13.07.2017)