News

Colonia Dignidad sect victims to receive compensation

Germany says it will pay people mistreated in the Colonia Dignidad settlement in Chile up to €10,000 in compensation. The colony, founded by emigrant Germans, was the site of sexual abuse and torture over decades.

Chile Villa Baviera - Colonia Dignidad (Picture alliance/dpa/M. Hernandez)

Victims who suffered sexual and other abuse at the German "Colonia Dignidad" settlement in Chile are to receive up to €10,000 ($11,178) in compensation, a German government commission said on Friday.

Past German governments have faced criticism for not undertaking enough to investigate and stop activities at Colonia Dignidad, which also saw the torture and murder of a number of opponents of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s.

Read moreDoctor of German cult 'Colonia Dignidad' avoids prison sentence 

Watch video 26:04

Colonia Dignidad - a quest for justice

Compensation package

Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen presented details of the aid package, which includes:

  • Payments of compensation to begin this year
  • One million euros set aside in the federal budget
  • Expected claims of up to €3.5 million

'Failure and scandal'

The human rights spokesman of Germany's conservative CDU-CSU parliamentary bloc, Michael Brand, spoke of "failure and scandal" in the past, calling Colonia Dignidad a "horror colony with a pedophile sadist at its head."

The Greens parliamentarian Renate Künast called the compensation offer "acceptable." She said Germany bore some guilt for at least supporting the structures of Colonia Dignidad.

Read more: Chile to preserve Colonia Dignidad cult archive

Watch video 05:25

A German sect in Chile

German negligence?

Germany has been accused of doing too little to put a stop to activities in the colony, and the compensation can be seen as reflecting a desire to make good past omissions. Niels Annen said that although the German government did not have "any direct responsibility" for events at Colonia Dignidad, it did have a moral duty.

What was Colonia Dignidad? The settlement was founded in the 1960s by Paul Schäfer,  a lay preacher who was fleeing from sexual abuse accusations in Germany. It is sited some 350 kilometers (217 miles) from the Chilean capital, Santiago de Chile. Schäfer said he wanted to establish a colony where his followers could lead "an early Christian lifestyle in the Promised Land." However, instead, Schäfer ran the colony like a dictatorship.

What abuses took place at the colony? Schäfer oversaw torture, forced labor and sexual abuse of children from the founding of the colony in the 1960s up into the 1990s. During the Chilean military dictatorship, government opponents were also tortured and murdered.

Building at the former Colonia Dignidad seen behind barbed wire (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Ruiz)

The colony was kept isolated from the outside world

What became of its founder? Paul Schäferwas sentenced in Chile to 20 years' imprisonment for child abuse, and died in prison in 2010 at the age of 88.

What has become of the colony now? Colonia Dignidad has renamed itself "Villa Baviera" and tried to shake off its past. Members are now allowed to visit universities and the site attracts a number of tourists, some of them drawn by its infamous history.

  • Colonia Dignidad

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    No charity here

    "Dignity Charitable and Educational Society" was the full name of the isolated settlement Colonia Dignidad in southern Chile. The sect was founded in 1961 by the German evangelical youth worker Paul Schäfer, who came from Bonn. It served as a torture center during Chile's military dictatorship (1973 - 1990).

  • Paul Schäfer Gründer von Colonia Dignidad in Chile

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    "Uncle Paul"

    In the 1950s, Paul Schäfer abused children from a Baptist church in Germany. During the investigation of his case, he fled to Chile, where he founded Colonia Dignidad. He sexually abused the children who were forced to work there - some of them were actually abducted from Germany. "Uncle Paul" maintained good relations with right-wing extremist circles.

  • Chile: Colonia Dignidad Leiter Paul Schäfer in Argentinien verhaftet (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Evil mastermind

    Opponents of the military regime were tortured and murdered at Colonia Dignidad. Electric shocks were used for child abuse. After the end of the dictatorship in 1990, Paul Schäfer went undercover, escaping justice once again. He was arrested in Buenos Aires in 2005 and was sentenced to jail for 25 cases of sexual abuse. On April 24, 2010, he died in a prison in Santiago de Chile.

  • Demonstration vor der Colonia Dignidad Siedlung in Chile (Foto: dpa)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Where are our children?

    On May 5, 1988, relatives of the young people detained in the Colonia Dignidad demonstrated in front of the settlement. The founder of the sect, Paul Schäfer, claimed he wanted to build an original Christian community there. In reality, during General Pinochet's dictatorship, the colony served as a branch of the Chilean secret service Dirección de Inteligencia Nacional (DINA).

  • Deutschland Chile Franz Josef Strauss bei Pinochet

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Shaking hands with the dictator

    The former CSU chairman Franz Josef Strauss (left) entertained good relations with Chile's dictator Augusto Pinochet (right), pictured here during a state visit in November 1977. He was also a welcome guest at Colonia Dignidad. Until the mid-1990s, a signed portrait of the former Prime Minister of Bavaria was hanging in the central building of the settlement.

  • DW-Voloprojekt Oma, das Regime und ich CHILE (Copyright: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported Attribution: Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    The colony after Pinochet

    Patricio Aylwin, the President of Chile from 1990 to 1994, declared that Colonia Dignidad was "a state within the state." As the first elected head of state after the dictatorship (pictured here with Pinochet), he led the country's transition to democracy and tried to close down the enclave. In 1991, he withdrew the charitable status of the settlement.

  • Chile Colonia Dignidad Sekte Deutschland Kurt Schnellenkamp

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Late atonement

    Kurt Schnellenkamp, co-founder of Colonia, was imprisoned in 2013. The 88-year-old was sentenced by the Chilean state for unlawful detention of minors and sexual abuse. His son Klaus, who escaped from the settlement, reported on his childhood in the totalitarian sect in his book "Born in the Shadow of Fear," published in 2007.

  • Hartmut Hopp (Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/dpa)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Still on the loose

    The former vice-chief and medical doctor of Colonia Dignidad, Hartmut Hopp, fled to Germany after being sentenced in Chile in 2011. Although there is an international arrest warrant out against Hopp, Germany allows him to live undisturbed in Krefeld, as the country does not extradite its own citizens.

  • Colonia Dignidad in Chile (Foto: dpa)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    A trip to the past

    Former residents of the colony still live on the 30,000-hectare area near the southern Chilean city of Parral. The dorms, where men, women and children used to sleep separately, were converted into apartments for families.

  • Villa Bavaria Kolonie der Würde Colonia Dignidad (Foto: Archivo Villa Baviera)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Welcome to atrocity land

    Unbelievable, but true: Now that Colonia Dignidad's totalitarian leadership has been dismantled, the remaining residents promote tourism at the settlement. The colony, now called Villa Baviera, offers jeep tours, organizes a yearly Oktoberfest, and is planning a museum dealing with its dark past. Many people are against the idea of making an entertainment village out of this location.

  • Colonia Dignidad (AP Photo/Roberto Candia)

    Colonia Dignidad: Chile's colony of crime

    Many still missing

    The search continues. In 2005, the Chilean state released a secret archive file found at the former Colonia Dignidad. The archive indexes approximately 39,000 individuals. Human rights groups still hope to uncover the fate of the many people who disappeared during the Pinochet dictatorship.

    Author: Astrid Prange / eg


tj/rt (dpa, KNA)

