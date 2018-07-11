Cologne Cathedral became a climbing tower

The background to the sensational action is a competition that runs until Friday and is organized by the Cologne police.
Special task forces from Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and customs are deployed at the so-called Coloniade. It is also about exchanging experiences, improving tactics and practicing the fight against terrorism in outstanding locations.
The ascent of the cathedral was one of several stations of the competition, which takes place every two years at different places.
Among the teams were special forces from Bielefeld, Essen, Münster, Munich, Rhineland-Palatinate, Rotterdam and Zurich.
is/ks (dpa)
10 reasons to love Cologne
Cologne Cathedral - literally a huge landmark
Some 20,000 people visit it every day making it one of Germany's most popular travel destinations. Cologne Cathedral is over 700 years old, and it took just as many more years to build it in the first place. This Gothic architecture masterpiece has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Old town center - a modern historical place
Cologne's old town center was almost completely destroyed during World War II. Many historical house fronts were reconstructed on functional 1960s buildings, like the Fischmarkt pictured here. In the alleyways of the old town center you'll find a huge choice of cosy taverns, restaurants and brewery houses.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Home of traditional Kölsch beer
People here enjoy their glass of Kölsch beer. This can only be brewed in Cologne and its environs. It is served in a "Kölschstange" - a tall, narrow 0.2 liter glass. It is best accompanied by hearty local specialties like "Himmel und Äad" - the local dialect for heaven and earth - a dish that combines mashed potato, apple sauce and blood sausage.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Museums - from ancient to present times
Art and culture lovers have their work cut out for them in Cologne as there are a myriad of galleries and exhibitions to choose from. The Museum Ludwig for instance presents contemporary art as well as pop art and expressionistic works. In Cologne everyone will find "their" museum as they cover everything from Roman times to technology and chocolate.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Churches - testimony to former glory
Cologne in the Middle Ages was the German speaking world's biggest city and an important ecclesiastical center. To this day many sacral buildings bear witness to Cologne's former religious significance including 12 Romanesque churches. St. Maria im Kapitol is the largest of them and is located on the site of an ancient Roman Capitoline temple. The present church was built in the 11th century.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Rheinpark - a big playground
Opposite the Cathedral, on the shores of the Rhine you find the 40 hectare Rheinpark. It was created in 1912 and in 2007 it was named Germany's best park. Extensive lawns in the summer serve as playgrounds for football matches and BBQ evenings. The Rhine cable cars take you from here across the river to Cologne Zoo.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Carnival - Cologne's fifth season
For one week every year, the city is an exceptional place to be - Cologne's Carnival is one of the biggest and best-known street carnivals in the world. Important words to know are "Alaaf" - a carnival greeting, which can be shouted out at all times. "Kamelle" - the sweet treats thrown during the street parades and "Bützje," a little kiss, given freely, sometimes even to strangers.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Trade fairs - from Gamescom to Art Cologne
Cologne is known globally as a trade fair city - at Gamescom, the annual fair for computer and video games, companies from around the world present new hard- and software. Artworks for all budgets are sold and exhibited at Art Cologne - the world's oldest art fair. Photokina, one of the world's most important photography trade fairs, takes place every two years.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Open-minded and welcoming
Metropolitan and tolerant - that's what Cologne stands for - so no surprise that the city on the Rhine is a gay stronghold. Once a year the ColognePride, a two-week event to support gay and transgender rights, is held - the biggest of its kind in Europe. Party highlight in the gay scene is the three-day Christopher Street Day parade, which takes place in Cologne on the first July weekend.
10 reasons to love Cologne
Rhine - trade route and recreation
One of Cologne's many bonuses' is its river location - and what a wonderful waterway it is! The Rhine is Germany's longest river. Romans knew how convenient the location was when they founded a settlement here in 19 BC. Take an excursion on a river boat to fully appreciate the cityscape of the old town center with the cathedral - or why not grab a paddle and row out onto the river yourself?
Author: Christina Deicke (sc)