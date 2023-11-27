Climate v. Business: Oil majors to the rescue?

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesClimate v. Business: Oil majors to the rescue?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesTim Schauenberg11/27/2023November 27, 2023The Gulf states are suffering from climate change. But they continue to invest in fossil fuels, with oil a major source of their income. The COP28 in Dubai will also give oil companies the opportunity to drive change – but will they use it?https://p.dw.com/p/4ZPn0Advertisement