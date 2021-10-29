 Climate change impacts nomadic life in Kenya | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 18.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Climate change impacts nomadic life in Kenya

Kenya's Maasai are nomads. They move through the countryside with their cattle herds. But climate change is changing that.

Watch video 02:33

More in the Media Center

Fruitful farming amid droughts 29.10.2021

Drought devastates northern Kenya 01.10.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Mt Kilimanjaro melts, Dutch farmers protest and wildcats struggle 29.07.2021

A farmer's son raises his arms as he is surrounded by desert locusts while trying to chase them away from his crops, in Katitika village, Kitui county, Kenya Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Desert locusts have swarmed into Kenya by the hundreds of millions from Somalia and Ethiopia, countries that haven't seen such numbers in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) |

Living Planet: Locust invasion threatens East Africa 30.01.2020

More from Business

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

Read also

Mount Kenia, Massiv, Kenia, Afrika

UN: Climate change threatens over 100 million people in Africa 19.10.2021

Africa accounts for less than 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, but is projected to be severely affected by climate change. A UN report said the continent's glaciers could all melt by the 2040s.

A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

COP26: What's at stake for Africa? 28.10.2021

Africa contributes minimally to climate change but bears the brunt of its consequences. For the continent, the UN COP26 climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.

As global leaders assemble for the 4th Annual Climate Finance Day, New Yorkers, including representatives from environmental, community and student groups, held a rally at City Hall on November 28, 2018 and call on NYC to divest public money from banks that fuel climate change and to establish a municipal public bank to help fund the transition to a just, sustainable economy. (Photo by Erik McGregor/Pacific Press)

Ahead of COP26, focus turns to climate finance 25.10.2021

Amid dire warnings that time is quickly running out, delegates in Glasgow are set to make further binding pledges to radically reduce emissions. But without the funds to help countries adapt, they won't be much use.

A view of Earth from the Space Shuttle Discovery shows late afternoon sun on the Andes Mountains, with glare and heavy cloud illumination.

Earth Overshoot Day moves forward by nearly a month 29.07.2021

The COVID effect didn't last. Earth Overshoot Day, the day humanity exceeds its yearly allotment of the planet's biological assets, is nearly back to its record high. What can be done to ease the burden?