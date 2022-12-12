Climbing Mount Kenya blind

Gerard Descarrega was three years old when he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa and started to steadily lose his sight. By the time he was 18 he was completely blind. Since then he’s been pushing his body to the limits. His next adventure is to climb Mount Kenya, Africa's second highest peak.
