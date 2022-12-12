Climbing Mount Kenya blind

  1. Skip to content
Gerard Descarrega was three years old when he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa and started to steadily lose his sight. By the time he was 18 he was completely blind. Since then he’s been pushing his body to the limits. His next adventure is to climb Mount Kenya, Africa's second highest peak.

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

